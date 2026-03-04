The Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, allegedly failed to disclose the costs of over 20 taxpayer-funded trips

ActionSA accused Minister McKenzie of evasion and demands accountability for government travel spending

The party said that nearly R500 million was spent on government travel, raising concerns about transparency and excessive perks

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Minister Gayton McKenzie allegedly failed to fully disclose the costs associated with more than 20 international and domestic trips. Image: GaytonMcK/X

ActionSA stated that it can reveal, through parliamentary questions posed by MP Dereleen James, that Minister Gayton McKenzie allegedly failed to fully disclose the costs associated with more than 20 international and domestic trips funded by taxpayers.

Minister undertook 12 international trips

In a media statement released on Tuesday, 3 March 2026, ActionSA claimed McKenzie did not provide a detailed cost breakdown as required by the official parliamentary question, accusing him of choosing "evasion over accountability". The party alleged that the minister undertook 12 international trips to destinations including Brazil, Russia, Singapore and Spain, while his deputy is said to have completed eight international visits to countries such as Morocco and India. According to ActionSA, neither provided full disclosure of the associated costs.

ActionSA further claimed that there was no accounting for domestic travel expenditure, despite this being specifically requested. The party argued that the lack of transparency raises questions about the total amount spent. The statement also linked the issue to broader government travel spending, alleging that nearly R500 million has been spent on travel by members of the Government of National Unity (GNU) in recent months. ActionSA said it will continue to pursue accountability through Parliament and has proposed legislative reforms aimed at curbing what it described as excessive Cabinet perks.

Briefly News has reached out to Minister McKenzie's office and is awaiting a response.

ActionSA says it can reveal, through parliamentary questions posed by MP Dereleen James, that McKenzie failed to fully disclose the costs. Image: DereleenJ/X

