Gayton McKenzie took a cheap shot at Julius Malema during the State of the Nation Address debate on 17 February 2026

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture praised President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Government of National Unity

McKenzie pointed out during his speech that he was in government while the Economic Freedom Fighters was not

WESTERN CAPE – Gayton McKenzie has used his time at the State of the Nation Address (SONA) debate to mock Julius Malema and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Members of the National Assembly (NA) and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) held a joint sitting on Tuesday, 17 February 2026, where they discussed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech and, in the case of ministers, their updates on how their portfolios have been performing.

During his time at the podium, McKenzie, who is the Minister for Sport, Arts and Culture, did little of that and instead took shots at Malema and the Red Berets.

What did McKenzie say?

During his allotted time, McKenzie first praised President Ramaphosa and the Government of National Unity (GNU). He then turned his attention to ‘these ones’, saying that the coalition was very happy in the GNU and that there was no space for them.

“We will see you in the next election, maybe, but not now,” he said.

McKenzie then turned his attention to Malema, saying that he found it ironic that the EFF leader spoke about the high crime rate, while Malema contributed to that crime rate through his conviction.

Malema was convicted of five counts, including discharging a firearm in a built-up area and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. He is yet to be sentenced.

McKenzie describes EFF as a government in waiting

The minister then defended the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Pemmy Majodina, who has come under fire over the water crisis in several parts of the country. He praised her for the job she was doing, adding that her only crime was that she wore red, before adding that she looked very beautiful.

He urged her not to listen to people who didn’t know what was happening in government.

“I am a minister sitting in cabinet, you are a government in forever waiting and waiting and waiting,” he said while looking at the EFF delegation.

It's not the first time that McKenzie has criticised the EFF leader, and Malema has not held back in sharing his thoughts about the minister either.

