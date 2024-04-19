The EFF Commander-In-Chief, Julius Malema, has accused the Patriotic Alliance’s Gayton McKenzie of wanting to take over the drug trade.

Malema made the statements during the EFF’s manifesto town hall meeting in Eldorado Park on 17 April 2024.

The PA's deputy president, Kenny Kunene, hit back at Malema and accused Malema of being part of a smear campaign against the organisation

EFF’s Julius Malema called out PA leader Gayton Mckenzie for allegedly wanting to sell drugs. Images: Guillem Sartorio/Bloomberg and Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images

The EFF’s Julius Malema lashed out at the Patriotic Alliance’s Gayton McKenzie for allegedly wanting to take over the drug trade.

Malema accused Gayton McKenzie of pursuing drug dealing

In a clip shared by on X, Malema accused McKenzie of spearheading the movement to chase Nigerians away because they wanted to deal drugs themselves:

According to EWN, the meeting followed days of door-to-door campaigning and clean-up initiatives by the party in the Joburg South area.

Malema told the community that the PA failed to reduce gangsterism and criminality in that area:

"You cannot entrust our country in the hands of gangsters, in the hands of the corrupt, in the hands of the racist…Coloureds, Africans, Indians who were oppressed and this is the only organisation that represents those people."

During the 2021 local government elections, the PA secured 63% of the vote in Eldorado Park, while the EFF only managed 1%.

The PA fights back

The Patriotic Alliance's deputy president, Kenny Kunene, hit back at Malema and challenged him to a drug test. In a comment shared on X, Kunene accused Malema of being part of a smear campaign against the organisation:

South Africans dismiss Malema’s utterance

Many netizens were unimpressed by Malema’s statement and accused him of deliberately misinterpreting McKenzie.

@villainguptas said:

“Julius being disingenuous.”

@Ed_UberDriver added:

“This is the thing when the focus is more on discrediting one another, you low-key end cooking yourself!”

@ADS_ZAR commented:

“Malema is playing mind games.”

@TheReal_Mp_ho wondered:

“People are actually clapping their hands for what this person says, yoh.”

@Matheview said:

“ EFF spokesperson should take over mass addresses, MALEMA is confused.”

Malema said the coloured community would no longer be marginalised

Briefly News reported that Malema assured residents of Eldorado Park that his party would provide equal opportunities to coloured people if it wins the upcoming 2024 General Election 2024.

Malema said that government departments and private sector companies that don’t have coloured people in their workforce weren’t a true representation of the country’s society.

The EFF leader spoke at a dialogue session with the residents of Eldorado Park on 17 April 2024.

