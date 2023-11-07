Gauteng residents have been warned to be careful when driving on the N12 at night

A man was killed when rock-throwers hurled rocks from a bridge near Slovo Park and Eldorado Park in Gauteng

Netizens shared their thoughts and experiences and demanded that the police act swiftly

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist from Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

SAPS has been called to investigate rock-throwers who killed a man on the N12. Images: @YusufAbramjee/Twitter and AFP via Getty Images

Source: UGC

A motorist was killed on the N12 in Soweto after his car was hit with rocks over the weekend. Gauteng traffic police warned motorists to keep an eye out and be vigilant, especially at night. South Africans are terrified, calling for police to do something about the rock-throwing.

Man murdered in rock-throwing incident

According to TimesLIVE, the incident happened on the N12 between Eldorado Park and Slovo Park. The car's owner was driving a Mini Cooper when rocks were thrown onto the road from a bridge in that area.

The driver allegedly tried to avoid the rocks, but his car rolled over. When he got out of the vehicle, two thugs approached him and hit him on the head. They took his belongings and fled. The man died from his wounds.

Gauteng Traffic warns motorists

Sello Maremane, the spokesperson for Gauteng Traffic, warned motorists to be vigilant when driving in that area, especially at night. He added that Gauteng Traffic is carrying out operations in the areas to cut down on these acts and to arrest those perpetrating the crime. He added that these incidents not only happen at night but during the day, as evidenced when a man cheated death after a rock hit his car on the N12 towards Lenasia.

Our roads are not safe – Abramjee

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee told Briefly News that N12 is a hotspot for rock-throwing incidents.

"It happens in many years. The N12 is a hotspot. Historically, there have been several incidents. When the car comes to a stop, they rob you. The N4 has also seen a worrying number of incidents. When these incidents happen, police try and beef up security for a few days and then they disappear. That is what causes these criminals to continue striking.

"That the Minister of Transport was robbed on N3 after a vehicle puncture shows how brazen these criminals are. Our roads are not safe, especially in the nighttime. There needs to be urgent and continued and sustained police action to stop these incidents."

Mzansi horrified by murder-robbery

South Africans on Facebook demanded that the police act to prevent more deaths from happening in rock-throwing incidents.

Thulani KaMagalela said:

“That road is the only convenient road from Protea Glen to town. They need to do something about that area. The informal settlements along this road are scary.”

Sam Samuels pointed out:

“This is not a matter of not being vigilant. It calls for action. SAPS must send wardens to such areas.”

Sentle Adebisi Bester pointed out:

“There’s gonna be police vans and sedans or a week and then nothing. Why not find a cooperating family around there and fit a spy camera and catch these people already?”

Shamu TK was a victim.

“It happened to me. They took keys and police only came in the morning.”

Tanker crashes on the N12

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a tanker crashed on the N12 at the Kliprivier Bridge.

A video of the accident went viral, which shows the extent of the damage. The truck was allegedly going east when it veered off the road, crashing into the bridge. South Africans believe the country is cursed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News