A man withdrew R200k from the Mall of the North in Polokwane and was followed home

Twitter account and crime activist Yusuf Abramjee shared footage of the man being robbed

The people of Mzansi claim this was an inside job and that someone at the bank gave a tip off

Silly season means that crime is spiking. A video showing a man getting robbed of R200k in cash outside of his home after withdrawing from the bank, leaves Mzansi peeps suspicious.

Yusuf Abramjee shared that a man got followed from Mall of the North in Polokwane and robebd of R200k. Image: getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Unfortunately, there is an inside person everywhere who is telling robbers who to target. When you get robbed after withdrawing a large sum of money, your first assumption is that someone from the bank gave a tip off.

Widely followed Twitter account and crime activist Yusuf Abramjee shared the video. He explained that the man had been followed from the bank all the way home.

“Robbery: Victim followed from Mall of the North in Polokwane to his residence and robbed of R200 000 cash.”

The people of Mzansi are sure this was an inside job

If only the man and the bank knew about this withdrawal, then it has to be someone from the bank who tipped these men off. People had many questions, like why it took so long for security to let the man into his home… something is fishy!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@southy_citizen said:

“Why would someone have R200 000 in cash?”

@lesiba_keetse said:

“The security system is not good, the guy as resident waited forever at the checkpoint, why?”

@christosm77 said:

“The guy in a cap is he a security guard or what... My question is why didn't he take long to allow the car to pass... Why didn't he notice those robbers approaching the car?”

@nnamodisi said:

“How did they know someone was going to have that large money? Bank tellers are part of the problem.”

@Sihle_Ngubane_ said:

“Bank tellers are usually not the problem; banks pull attention to you by making the teller rooms so obvious. Someone can see you walk in there, if you spend a lot of time in there it’s obvious you are withdrawing a lot of money and they can follow you out.”

