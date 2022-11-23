A video of a woman getting robbed in broad daylight caused some commotion on Twitter as people reacted

Many people were horrified by this thing where a thief attacked a woman who was walking alone through a neighbourhood

Online users were happy to see that people who witnessed the robbery in the street lept in to help the lady

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Peeps on Twitter were disturbed by a video of a vicious robbery. Netizens could not stop raving about what they saw in the clip.

The violent video made rounds on Twitter as people were disgusted by the details of the robbery. Many celebrated, seeing that people did not stand by as the woman got hurt.

Thief caught red-handed robbing lady

A clip posted by @kagisomonyadiwa shows a robber caught on camera doing the most. The criminal can be seen suddenly attacking a woman by hitting and trying to grab her belongings. Luckily, residents in the neighbourhood came out and chased the thief.

Please note viewers' discretion is advised for he contents of the robbery video. Click here to watch.

A woman was robbed while walking through a neighbourhood, and the residents jumped in when things got dangerous. Image: @kagisomonyadiwa

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Many people commented that they were happy to see that people stepped in. Most vented about their disappointment in the South African Police Services (SAPS) with the rampant crime happening and why people need to unite against criminal elements.

@Don Julio Dlamini commented:

"Lmao what He even wore jogging stuff to rob!"

@Siyabon73558794 commented:

"We need this kind of South African. Hope the police did not release him."

@28yearslater1 commented:

"This is the way SA will have to go since our police don't care about stopping criminals. We have to look out for each other."

@Shumas9 commented:

"Let's us be united we can win those criminals."

@johann60193682 commented:

"That is how we must sort criminals out! Enough is enough. If all good people stand together we shall win this fight against evil!"

@rusksandcoffee commented:

"This is an old video, she worked in this area. The neighbours were so good to intervene and help.But I agree with you. We HAVE to lookout for each other. In ALL crime we see, where we can safely intervene, we must. #patriotsza"

@tladi_gm commented:

"Wish I was there... yerrrr."

@Sonyelwako commented:

"This one needed a black community... He wouldn't see another day."

Haibo: Armed man grabs money box from CIT van and runs away on foot in video

Briefly News previously reported that a video of an armed man brazenly approaching a cash-in-transit van on foot has gone viral and left many South Africans with many unanswered questions.

The footage was posted on Twitter by @VehicleTrackerz and showed a man and a woman walking together with a cash-in-transit van identifiable on the side as the guards offload the vehicle.

The man proceeds to whip out his firearm as he points it to one of the guards busy in the van and snatches a money box from him. He then rushes away with great speed, leaving the guards utterly dumbfounded.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News