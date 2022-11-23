A viral video of several men dancing made women on the internet fall in love with them in a few seconds

Louisiana State University students gathered to show off the members of one of their fraternities

The group of men were showered with compliments as netizens praised their smooth moves and looks

A video on TikTok had ladies swooning over the handsome men from an American University. The video circulated all over TiKTok as they could not get enough of seeing the long line of good-looking men.

A bunch of Louisiana state university students had a woman's heart flattering worldwide. Image: @officialdevinwils

Countless women expressed how attracted they were to the dancing fraternity brothers. Many lookers appeared in the video and netizens counted them to make their pick.

Women fall in love with Louisiana State Students dancing on tik-tok

In a TikTok video posted by @officialdevinwils, students of Louisiana State University showed some of their fraternity brothers. The men went viral in the video, dancing in a moving line to a hip-hop song.

Watch the video below:

Netizens love to see handsome men parading on the internet. Women all over the internet were swooning over their effortlessly good looks. Many were pointing out the favourites in the line.

hellohello78787 commented:

"They know they're worth baby."

_Fawn_Axel commented:

"Why do they all look done with the camera person?"

Missy Joan commented:

"I was born in the wrong country."

216 OHIO commented:

Yes! They're smooth and intelligent very handsome!

justyou973 commented:

"Is that a young Obama? Lol Love this!"

moosehugz commented:

"That wink from #3 laid me out."

Crystal Ann commented:

"Number six...he looks like trouble and my track record shows I love trouble lol."

Tonya commented:

"Why do they keep looking at us like that."

AlexandriaG commented:

"Nahhh man y’all really sleepin on number one. So smooth with it lol."

