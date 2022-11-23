Madala Spots Woman Twerking at Wedding Party, SA Left Howling Over His No-Nonsense Reaction
- An older man in a video caused a buzz with his reaction when one of the wedding guests did a provocative dance
- Online users were amused when they saw how a wedding party with parents in attendance could be a tricky situation
- People had jokes as they made fun of the situation, especially with Travis Porter's Aye Ladies in the background
PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions
An older man was not putting up with one woman putting on a show. The woman let loose in a video, forgetting that elders were in attendance.
Netizens were in tears over the man's reaction. Many people could see she was dancing her heart out.
Man reacts to woman getting down on the dance floor
A video posted by @kulanicool show an older man going from 0 to 100. During a wedding party, one of the attendants decided to get down and twerk. The man immediately stopped to give the lady a death glare. Watch the full video below:
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Peeps always love to see a twerk video. This one thoroughly amused peeps because the older man added a twist. Many were raving over how he immediately shut it down.
@DeekMaverick commented:
"In her defense, that song man.... that song makes you wanna pop."
@KuxSuave commented:
"My stress about having a daughter."
@Trevor_mdk
"That look said a whole lot of things!"
@KingJimi_
"She composed herself asap."
@TheHipHouz4U20 commented:
"Stingy tymaz want only the best for their daughters."
@KN_1993 commented:
"Dad ain't having none of that."
"You never let us down": Moonchild shares spicy twerk video, SA men react
Briefly News previously reported that Moonchild Sanelly, a South African singer, has gone viral on social media after posting a raunchy video of herself twerking.
In the trending clip, the Chicken hitmaker is wearing a stunning flowy floral dress, making it easy for her to pull off the spicy move.
On Twitter, Moonchild Sanelly shared the following spicy clip with her loyal followers.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News