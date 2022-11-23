An older man in a video caused a buzz with his reaction when one of the wedding guests did a provocative dance

Online users were amused when they saw how a wedding party with parents in attendance could be a tricky situation

People had jokes as they made fun of the situation, especially with Travis Porter's Aye Ladies in the background

An older man was not putting up with one woman putting on a show. The woman let loose in a video, forgetting that elders were in attendance.

A woman twerked during a wedding party forgetting that older people were there.

Netizens were in tears over the man's reaction. Many people could see she was dancing her heart out.

Man reacts to woman getting down on the dance floor

A video posted by @kulanicool show an older man going from 0 to 100. During a wedding party, one of the attendants decided to get down and twerk. The man immediately stopped to give the lady a death glare. Watch the full video below:

Peeps always love to see a twerk video. This one thoroughly amused peeps because the older man added a twist. Many were raving over how he immediately shut it down.

@DeekMaverick commented:

"In her defense, that song man.... that song makes you wanna pop."

@KuxSuave commented:

"My stress about having a daughter."

@Trevor_mdk

"That look said a whole lot of things!"

@KingJimi_

"She composed herself asap."

@TheHipHouz4U20 commented:

"Stingy tymaz want only the best for their daughters."

@KN_1993 commented:

"Dad ain't having none of that."

