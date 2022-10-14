Moonchild Sanelly, a South African musician, has taken to social media to share a hot video of herself twerking

The viral video shows Sanelly throwing it back while wearing a flowy dress that accentuates her stunning curvy body, making it easy for her to pull off the moves

Mzansi men have flocked to her comments section to react to the viral video, with many applauding her for always sharing hotly debated moves

Moonchild left Mzansi men wanting more after sharing a raunchy clip of her twerking.

Source: Instagram

In the trending clip, the Chicken hitmaker is wearing a stunning flowy floral dress, making it easy for her to pull off the spicy move.

On Twitter, Moonchild Sanelly shared the following spicy clip with her loyal followers:

South African men marvel at the sight

@Mtlakase1 said:

"Why did u face the wall, Mara? We wanna see"

@cjyah1 shared:

"All those curves, and me with no brakes, @Moonsanelly, let me try the waves♥️"

@Saint_Stunner posted:

"O shorta ka only fans fela wena (Just open an onlyfans account)"

@TeffuJoy commented:

"Why didn't you dance and show the other side and give us a better view? This is torture."

@Princee90187724 also said:

"The problem is that you're facing the wrong side."

@bevditsie also shared:

Yoh Sanelly, ave ndikuthanda shem. (I love you so much.)

@JejelayeKydo wrote:

"You never let me down Sanelly."

@CeeJay98778263 also posted:

"Trust me, drowning is what I'm aiming for "

@chubbysexy69 added:

"I can't swim but I'd dive in"

