Nota Baloyi has taken online to drag after AKA after he shared a screenshot showing that his song Lemons (Lemonade) is the most popular in the country

According to the music executive, K.O's Sete is still dominating radio charts and has even provided proof

South African internet users flocked to Nota Baloyi's comments section to respond to his contentious claims about Supa Mega

Nota Baloyi is back again dragging Mzansi musicians. This time, AKA got his fair share from the music mogul.

Nota rushed to his timeline shortly after Supa Mega announced that his song featuring Nasty C Lemons (Lemonade) had out-charted K.O's Sete.

Baloyi charged at AKA on Twitter, claiming that he is lying. Baloyi shared a screenshot disputing AKA's claims. The snap clearly states that he does not have the biggest singers in the country.

Unlike Mega's screenshot, which shows Sete at number two, the ever-opinionated star's screenshot shows Sete firmly in the first place. AKA's hit track can be found at number 2 below Sete.

Nota Baloyi shared the following venomous post on Twitter:

"Your fave has someone at the office lying to him like a good little lapdog telling what he wants to here… The owner, mogul & record executive has the app on his phone with the latest stats & it seems SETE is back at #1 before the chart closes tonight. I didn’t think we’d debate!"

South Africans react to Nota Baloyi's shocking claims

@wise30152072 said:

"You say it is back at number 1, meaning you are not sure but you said the person was lying & your charts are Friday to Wednesday, that was Friday to Tuesday… There’s really no need to be this confused."

@HIPHOPRINCE21 shared:

"To think that K.O is just enjoying and Mega is having fun. You are just bitter. You better than this .."

@okmalumsteven replied:

"Lol, you are making it sound like having the 2nd most played song on SA Radio is a failure bro that's a huge win"

@Ngeni_Gumede commented:

"Your obsession is annoying! Focus on your miserable life and let people be."

@MlangeniSkay also said:

"Has your wife ever made this list though? Actually, name 5 hits from your wife..."

@gavinadams7 also shared:

"Go work so that you can pay Shimza."

@Juju73416576 wrote:

"You are such a miserable man!!"

@Land_a_priority added:

"Idiots will always want to debate about everything, even things that are just public nje, for the sake of arguing, I don't like such hypocrites."

AKA's Lemons (Lemonade) charted at No. 1 on Mzansi Radio, surpassing KO's Sete

Briefly News previously reported that AKA is currently on an emotional roller coaster as a result of the success of his hit song Lemons (Lemonade) on South Africa's radio charts.

Mega couldn't help but post a screenshot of the chart to his Twitter timeline.

In the image, K.O's Sete is ranked second, just below Mega's smash hit, and African Giant Burna Boy's Last Last is ranked fifth.

