A happy woman took to social media to show the advantages of dating an educated man who loves education

The woman's boyfriend made sure that she stuck to her study schedule during her exam season

The online community reacted to the post, with many applauding the gentleman for his supportiveness

A lady flexed dating a man who valued education. Images: @the_hottest_jurist

A woman took to her TikTok account and shared the stunning advantages of dating someone who values education.

In the picture post by @ebenezer_t_baloyi, flexed some stuff her boyfriend did for her during her exam season. The man bought her study snack and made sure that he ordered food so that his girlfriend would not cook during the exams.

The woman also shared chats with her man. The man made sure the woman stuck to her study schedule. At some point, he took it upon himself to create a study schedule for her. The man also reassuringly reassured the lady when she felt down after an exam. He even promised to buy her iPhone 15 Pro if she got 80+ on four modules.

Man supports girlfriend's education

See screenshots from the TikTok photo post below:

The man made sure his boo had study snacks during her exam season. Image: @ebenezer_t_baloyi

A boyfriend ordered food for his girlfriend to make sure she didn't cook during the exam period. Image: @ebenezer_t_baloyi

The man promised stunning rewards if his bae passed her modules. Image: @ebenezer_t_baloyi

Netizens stanned the man's support

The post garnered over 200k views, with many online users loving how the man valued his woman's education. Some felt envious.

@Lungelo_2001 commented:

"The way I’d study for that iPhone 15 ."

@lizwi shared:

"Got married to an educated man, I had only matric and he made sure that I study. As I speak, on the 3rd he'll be accompanying me as I will be collecting my 1st belt. I'm a qualified teacher now.."

@itss_masindi joked:

"iPhone 15? Yoh I’d eat those books."

@becoming HER felt envious:

"Yaaaaa! this is a relationship ke !"

@Lynn loved:

" He is so supportive. There is no way you can fail with such support ❤️❤️."

