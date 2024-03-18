Social media users had a good laugh at a woman who was shook over her boyfriend's jealous antics

The woman shared footage of herself at Rands having fun; however, her man showed up, and people were amused

The gentleman's reaction had people in fits of laughter but also tripping over the way he handled the situation

A young man is a little too overprotective over his partner, and netizens were amazed by his jealous antics.

A South African woman's boyfriend surprised her at Rands in a TikTok video. Image: @mss_lia

Man shows up at Rands unexpectedly

The footage shared by @mss_lia shows the young lady having a blast at Rands, enjoying herself while unveiling her impressive dance moves. The stunner revealed that she texted her man about her whereabouts, and he surprised her with his presence by showing up unexpectedly.

As the woman was dancing, her bae showed up, grabbed her by the neck and walked away with her. He then picked her up and spun her around. At the end of the clip, @mss_lia was left in disbelief at her man's grand gesture.

SA ladies have hilarious reactions

The young woman's video amused many people online, especially ladies who flocked to the stunner's comments section as they reacted to the man's gesture, while others simply poked fun at themselves, saying:

Tee said:

"God if I’m a crocodile please direct me to the river."

Fifi added:

"Bathong.. is it because I failed maths?"

Charlotte Masuna wrote:

"Smiling like a fool because this is how I want to be loved."

Molemo simply said:

"I would melt."

Lisah Kim commented:

"That man is inlove chomi."

