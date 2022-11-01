Social media users had a good laugh at a man who was shook over a jealous girlfriend protecting her territory

TikTok user @maximbadyofficial shared footage of a woman shouting at another woman for parking next to her man, along with his commentary

The man’s reaction had people in fits of laughter but also tripping over the way the woman handled things

Some women can get a little over-the-top possessive regarding their men. One lady was touched when a woman parked next to her man, so she gave her a piece of her mind. Wild!

With cheating being something that no longer comes as a shock, emotions run really high when people believe they are in love. Just like this woman, some will do crazy things to protect what is theirs.

TikTok user @maximbadyofficial came across footage of a lady getting grilled by another woman for simply parking her car next to her man, and he could not believe it. Like the good sis knew that was her man, which is why she parked there, lol.

So, he filmed a clip where he shared his feelings with his followers. Our guy was utterly shook by the entire incident!

“Do not park next to this one’s boyfriend.”

The people of TikTok share their feelings in the comments

While this is not surprising, it is still shocking. Some women and men need to learn to tame their jealousy so innocent folk can be left alone. The man’s commentary had people busting thoughts!

Take a look at what some had to say:

@Noah Myers said:

“Is the “the audacity of this woman” for me”

@MissBeck786 said:

“I love how serious and calm they are like its wild but they not being Karens”

@Clairé Annabel said:

“This is like someone knocking on someone’s door and then asking them what they want ”

@0xMut3r said:

“At this point Jesus take the wheel I cannot take it no more.”

@Kayleigh Pile-Cuciur said:

“Can someone tag the girl? I wanna see her profile.”

@Maisie McCauley said:

“Omg I'm surprised she was able to reply so calmly I would have been dumbfounded and starting laughing so hard”

