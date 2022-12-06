A video of a woman stopping a taxi before proceeding to prank the driver and passengers has gone viral

The clip shows the prankster helping her imaginary gogo onboard a taxi and instructing the driver where to drop her off

As soon as the woman closes the door, frightened passengers are seen jumping out of the vehicle in fear

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A woman had taxi passengers and the driver running for their lives after playing a silly prank on them.

A woman's ghost prank had a taxi driver and passengers running for their lives. Image: @kulanicool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

A video posted by Kulani (@kulanicool) shows the young woman standing by the side of the road holding a cell phone before she signals a taxi to stop.

She proceeds to greet the taxi driver and inquire where he is headed before she opens the door. Next, the woman speaks to her imaginary gogo before carrying an invisible bag into the taxi and instructing the driver where to drop off the lady. She then says goodbye to the unseen lady and slides the door closed.

Moments later, the passengers and the driver are seen jumping out of the taxi as they run away in fear. The woman asks what's the matter before confessing she was pranking them.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Now that's a good one! South African social media users couldn't help but laugh at the hilarious stunt and shared funny reactions to the Twitter post.

@Prudy_L_ commented:

"It's quite evident that it's staged. A driver would not keep quiet through such an ordeal.Them jumping like that out the taxi was overly dramatic compared to how they were quiet the whole time she was speaking to the ghost. Their acting is horrible."

@kgakgamatsoP responded:

"We laughed so much and even ended up putting up a Christmas tree, don't ask me how they connect kaore wena o nale jealous."

@koketsomonkoe commented:

"I love her videos so much."

@ThalithahKoum said:

"I have already watched this 10 times ."

@maleka__m wrote:

"She was pretending to be talking to her invisible "grandma" and asked the driver to drop the grandma off at a certain stop."

@DanielTshifhiwa commented:

"Okay no this is the funniest peace of content I've seen all year⚰️⚰️⚰️."

Sneaky youngsters play alcohol prank on unsuspecting madala

In another story, Briefly News reported that a couple of youngsters decided to play a trick on their unsuspecting uncle during his downtime when he tried to enjoy a drink.

A video posted by @cooh_leigh shows the old man holding a glass of cola as he goes to his seat by where he left his bottle of vodka.

The amused youngsters can be heard laughing among themselves as they try to convince the madala to take a shot, to which the annoyed man tells them off.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News