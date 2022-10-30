One father decided to take his son out of the house to give momma some time to sleep, and she got a major fright

TikTok user @thelasfam shared a video of where she found them, in the car, watching their favourite shows

Social media users were touched by the father’s caring heart and praised him in the comment section

Waking up to your husband and baby missing will give you heart palpitations. One woman got a fright until she found them in the car chilling, giving her quiet to rest.

Being the parent of a tiny human can be tough. Having a loving and supporting partner makes the journey smooth, and this woman is blessed with just that.

TikTok user @thelasfam shared a video of her husband and baby hiding out in the car, watching cartoons and sports while she got some rest. While it was adorable, momma got a major fright!

“Can’t believe they did this to me ♀️”

Social media users gush over the cute husband

This is a man worth keeping! Every mother needs a supportive partner like this to give them a break. People loved seeing the lengths the man went to give his wife a break.

Take a look at some of the cute comments:

@Mhiz Ade said:

“Guess they don’t want to disturb mummy ☺️, so cute.”

@Driss Mohamed716 said:

“Your husband is a rare jewel. You should appreciate his gesture. Shout out to him.”

@Wesley ford said:

“That’s so cute he was letting you sleep while him was watching the game and little man was watching Cocomelon.”

@zibzakikwesijan said:

“Do not disturb, they’re in a zoom meeting lol.”

@Bbr said:

“Coolest dad ever, little guy enjoying the moment. Priceless.”

