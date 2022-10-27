One Mzansi man let the Lord guide him as he was overcome with worry while taking on a day of work

TikTok user Raboijanejan shared his venerable moment on social media, showing the world that he is just human

The man’s followers took to the comments to let him know that he was not alone and that God would guide him

Times are tough, and many souls are weeping. One man could not hold back his pain anymore, so he fell to his knees while working and prayed.

TikTok user Raboijanejan needed God while working, so he knelt down and prayed. Image: TikTok user Raboijanejan

While Mzansi is filled with many issues and a lot of negativity, there are still good people out there who are about another’s suffering.

TikTok user Raboijanejan shared a clip of himself having a tough day and turning to God for guidance. Sharing his vulnerable self on social media took guts.

My guy, you are braver than you know.

The people of Mzansi came to show their love and support

Many people took to the comment section to let the man know that he was not alone in his struggles and that submitting to God was a noble move.

Take a look at some of the kind comments:

@Amanda Ammy Zulu said:

“Hang in there wethembekile othembisile ”

@assy854 said:

“Don't give up bhuti ❤️kanti ukhona uyaphila”

@Strayie baEthan❤️ said:

“May God give u all you praying for bro.”

@siphomashifane_ said:

“A praying man is a powerful man may the lord turn on de lights of heaven to shine on you.”

@Motlatsi Nkogatse said:

“Where there is a will, there is a way.”

