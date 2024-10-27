Elizabeth Surunye was one of the big winners at the 2024 SAFTAs (South Africa Film and TV Awards), thanks to her undeniable talent

The actress was nominated alongside other stars from TV shows, Binnelanders and Scandal! for a category she dominated in 2024

Beloved actress Elizabeth Serunye came out on top for her stunning portrayal of Principal Thobakgale

Elizabeth Serunye got her flowers for her acting chops. The beloved actress was acknowledged for her amazing work on Skeem Saam.

'Skeem Saam's Elizabeth Serunye bagged a SAFTA for playing Principal Thobekgale. Image: @serunyeelizabeth

Source: Instagram

The SAFTAs honoured performers on TV on 26 October 2024. Elizabeth Serunye was the victor in her category for a SAFTA.

Elizabeth Serunye wins SAFTA

Skeem Saam congratulated Elizabeth for winning Best Actress in a TV soap for her role as Principal Thobakgale. She beat out Je-ani Swiegelaar from Binnelanders and Nolwazi Ngubeni from Scandal!. See the post below:

Fans fawn over Elizabeth Serunye's acting

Online users congratulated the actress on her win, saying it was well-deserved and long overdue. Many sang her praises for never missing the mark for her character, Principal Thobakgale.

solo.nator.4 said:

"Halala Principal Jacobeth Thobakgale! Man, she has been devouring this role. Well-deserved, Batista!"

bonolo.molamu's applauded:

"She deserved it!'

ashleymodisane gushed:

"About time "

seipati_tsoboko cheered:

"Our former principal, Thobakgale."

_lidia_bianca added:

"Congratulations to her ❤️well deserved."

neo_rams gushed:

" Congratulations💐"

philly_okasozabe was chuffed:

"Well deserved ❤"

evangelistmahlako was delighted:

"Congratulations, mama, you really deserve it."

that_lady_sharon remarked:

"Congratulations to this awesome woman with great talent."

SA praises Elizabeth Serunye's acting on 'Skeem Saam'

Briefly News previously reported that Skeem Saam's current storyline of Principal Jacobeth Thobakgale, played by Elizabeth, has viewers tuning in every night to watch the popular SABC show.

Mzansi is fully invested in seeing how the Turf High principal will rebuild her life after getting swindled by Mr Kganyago, played by Sello Maake kaNcube.

Elizabeth's stand-out performance in the episode shook social media, and people said it was too believable. Netizens claimed they hadn't seen real tears on TV for some time and thanked Elizabeth for delivering a moving portrayal.

