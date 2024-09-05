Sindi Dlathu Breaks SAFTAs Record with 6th Nod for 'The River' Role, SA Raves: "She's the Best"
- South African star Sindi Dlathu has broken the SAFTAs record with her 6th nomination for The River role
- Sindi Dlathu played the role of Lindiwe Dikana, who was a feisty character and has remained a fan favourite
- South Africans gushed over her, saying she's the best at what she did, so the award was hers to take
One of South Africa's most prolific actresses, Sindi Dlathu, is one of the nominees at this year's South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs).
Lindiwe Dikana reigns supreme at SAFTAs
Celebrated South African actress Sindi Dlathu has broken the SAFTAs record with her sixth nomination for this year's award ceremony. Her fierce role on The River as Lindiwe Dikana bagged her another Best Actress nomination.
Since the telenovela's inception, Lindiwe has remained a fan favourite due to her aggressive nature. Now, she enjoys yet another nod. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared that Sindi is the first male or female actor to clinch a nomination for the same role in a TV show.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"Sindi Dlathu breaks her own record. In 2023, the actress set the South African Film And Television Awards record as the only actor (male or female) to have a SAFTAs nomination for the same role for all seasons of the show. She has now been nominated 6 times for BEST ACTRESS in a Telenovela, for playing Lindiwe Dikana."
Mzansi praises Sindi Dlathu
Mzansi gushed over Sindi's unmatched talent, saying the award was hers to take as she had no competition.
@PalesaS_ praised:
"Yah no ! She is HER. Lindiwe Dlamini Dikana aka KALASHNIKOV will forever be THAT Character shem!"
@Gabadiya21 added:
"So happy that she managed to erase Thandaza name that was attached to her for the longest time."
@KevinAndile said:
"She’s taking it. She's the best."
Thembinkosi Mthembu sets new SAFTAs record
In a previous report from Briefly News, Thembinkosi Mthembu set a new record with his nominations for the upcoming SAFTA awards.
The Shaka iLembe actor became the first actor to win four nods in four roles from four different productions. Mzansi is certain that he will win the award.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za