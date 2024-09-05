South African star Sindi Dlathu has broken the SAFTAs record with her 6th nomination for The River role

Sindi Dlathu played the role of Lindiwe Dikana, who was a feisty character and has remained a fan favourite

South Africans gushed over her, saying she's the best at what she did, so the award was hers to take

One of South Africa's most prolific actresses, Sindi Dlathu, is one of the nominees at this year's South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs).

Sindi Dlathu has bagged her sixth nomination at the SAFTAs. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Lindiwe Dikana reigns supreme at SAFTAs

Celebrated South African actress Sindi Dlathu has broken the SAFTAs record with her sixth nomination for this year's award ceremony. Her fierce role on The River as Lindiwe Dikana bagged her another Best Actress nomination.

Since the telenovela's inception, Lindiwe has remained a fan favourite due to her aggressive nature. Now, she enjoys yet another nod. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared that Sindi is the first male or female actor to clinch a nomination for the same role in a TV show.

"Sindi Dlathu breaks her own record. In 2023, the actress set the South African Film And Television Awards record as the only actor (male or female) to have a SAFTAs nomination for the same role for all seasons of the show. She has now been nominated 6 times for BEST ACTRESS in a Telenovela, for playing Lindiwe Dikana."

Mzansi praises Sindi Dlathu

Mzansi gushed over Sindi's unmatched talent, saying the award was hers to take as she had no competition.

@PalesaS_ praised:

"Yah no ! She is HER. Lindiwe Dlamini Dikana aka KALASHNIKOV will forever be THAT Character shem!"

@Gabadiya21 added:

"So happy that she managed to erase Thandaza name that was attached to her for the longest time."

@KevinAndile said:

"She’s taking it. She's the best."

Thembinkosi Mthembu sets new SAFTAs record

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thembinkosi Mthembu set a new record with his nominations for the upcoming SAFTA awards.

The Shaka iLembe actor became the first actor to win four nods in four roles from four different productions. Mzansi is certain that he will win the award.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News