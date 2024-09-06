South African talented actress Sindi Dlathu recently broke her own record at the SAFTAs

The Queendom actress became a six-time SAFTA nominee as she got another nod at the awards

Many netizens on social media celebrated Sindi Dlathu as she broke her record

Sindi Dlathu broke a new record. Image: @sindidlathu

One of South Africa's most talented actresses, Sindi Dlathu, is one of the nominees at this year's South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs).

Sindi Dlathu breaks her own record at the SAFTAs

The South African actress Sindi Dlathu has done it again, adding another achievement to her career milestones. Recently, the Queendom actress bagged another nomination at the SAFTAs for her incredible and fierce role on The River as Lindiwe Dikana.

Dlathu was nominated for Best Actress, leading her to break her record and become a 6-time SAFTA nominee. Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald posted about Sindi's achievement on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"My Queen @S_Dlathu is now a 6-time SAFTA nominee. She broke her own record."

See the post below:

Fans celebrate Sindi Dlathu's achievement

Shortly after the news of Sindi Dlathu breaking her record flooded social media, many netizens celebrated and congratulated the star:

@MahlatsiR said:

"Yes, she got it."

@MsRebrand wrote:

"What "The River" has done for Sindi Dlathu needs to be studied."

@SwartSakk responded:

"She's always been great actress, THE RIVER spread her wings ......Muvhango was limiting her talent."

@Gabadiya21 commented:

"So happy that she managed to erase Thandaza name that was attached to her for the longest time."

@maps217641 replied:

"She's the best actress."

@Sivenathi_Mbusi mentioned:

"As she should uMalindi , glad that she's getting her flowers."

Thembinkosi Mthembu sets new SAFTAs record

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thembinkosi Mthembu set a new record with his nominations for the upcoming SAFTA awards.

The Shaka iLembe actor became the first actor to win four nods in four roles from four different productions. Mzansi is certain that he will win the award.

