Thembinkosi Mthembu has set a new record with his nominations at the upcoming SAFTA awards

The Shaka iLembe star became the first to bag four nods in four roles from four different productions

Mzansi showed love to Thembinkisi for making history, saying he deserved to win all four awards

Thembinkosi Mthembu set the bar high with his SAFTAs nominations. Images: thembinkosi_mthembu

Source: Instagram

Thembinkosi Mthembu has set the bar very high after bagging four nominations at the anticipated SAFTAs.

Thembinkosi Mthembu makes SAFTAs history

As fans eagerly await the long-awaited SAFTAs after the nominees were announced, many look forward to seeing their favourite stars receive their flowers and praise for all their hard work.

Thembinkosi Mthembu, who recently married his long-time sweetheart, received four nominations for four different performances, including his roles on Shaka iLembe and Adulting.

This not only proves his range as an actor but also shows how Thembinkosi has set a new SAFTA record by scoring four nods in four roles from four different productions.

This comes shortly after the star bagged his first acting award at the Simon Mabhunu Sabela Film and TV Awards. Twitter (X) user Phil Mphela shared the details:

Mzansi shows love to Thembinkosi Mthembu

Fans congratulated Thembinkosi on his nominations, and believe that he deserves to win:

UniquePilot777 praised Thembinkosi:

"This gent is pure talent. Put him in any production, and he’ll kill it; the nominations prove it. May his journey be long and prosperous."

thee_nubian said:

"Well deserved, this guy plays the hell out of any role he is given. Congratulations to him in advance."

yamkelamabusela wrote:

"Oh, this is so beautiful to watch. I hope he wins all these four nominations."

_yenkosi_m said:

"I hope he bags the one for Shaka Ilembe because his performance there was fire!"

missqueenkc wrote:

"Blessings are coming left, right and centre."

SilindileNN posted:

"Versatility! Congratulations to him."

