Zahara has been posthumously nominated for top awards at the SA Afro Music Awards, highlighting her enduring impact on the South African music industry

She is in contention for the Best Female Afro Soul Artist Of Democracy award, and her debut album Loliwe is nominated for Best Afro Album Of Democracy

The 5th SA Afro Music Awards will take place on 26 October at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg

Zahara may be gone, but her legacy and music lives on. The star, who died on 11 December last year, has been nominated for top awards in the upcoming SA Afro Music Awards.

Zahara in line to scoop posthumous awards

Zahara will forever be remembered for her timeless music. The star's untimely death at just 36 years old robbed the South African music industry of a talented artist who had so much potential ahead of her.

Months after her death, Zahara's music has continued to make waves in the industry. According to TimesLIVE, the Loliwe hitmaker is in line to win two awards at the SA Afro Music Awards following her nomination.

Per the post, Zahara was nominated in the Best Female Afro Soul Artist Of Democracy category alongside top stars like Zonke, Siphokazi, Judith and Moneoa. Her debut album, Loliwe, also received a nod in the category of Best Afro Album Of Democracy. The singer's 2011 masterpiece was nominated together with Ina Ethe by Zonke, Zabalaza by Thandiswa Mazwai, Lira Live In Concert and A Cry, A Smile, A Dance by Judith Sephuma.

Here are more details about the SA Afro Music Awards

The 5th edition of the SA Afro Music Awards will be held on 26 October at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni. One of the organisers, China Mpololo, said everything is on course to host one of the biggest awards shows in Mzansi.

Stars like Chicco Twala, Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Lindelani Mkhize have received nods for Lifetime Achievement awards.

