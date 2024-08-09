Zanele Mbokazi confirmed preparations for the 17th Crown Gospel Music Awards are underway, with the event set for Johannesburg later this year

Despite battling lung cancer, Mbokazi expressed gratitude for the support and is excited about the future of the awards

She promised electric performances from both veteran and new gospel stars at the upcoming event

Media personality Zanele Mbokazi has revealed that all is set for the much-awaited 17th edition of the Crown Gospel Music Awards. The news comes as Mbokazi continues to battle lung cancer.

Zanele Mbokazi gives an update about the Crown Gospel Music Awards

Preparations for the Crown Gospel Music Awards are underway, and this year's edition will be in Johannesburg. The event's organizer, Zanele Mbokazi, confirmed that the awards ceremony will take place later this year. She also noted that the venue will be announced at a later date.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Mbokazi said she is grateful to have come this far. The radio personality added that the support means people enjoy what they do, and she is excited about the future of the awards. She said:

"To us, this means victory and perfection. It has not been an easy journey, but it was worth it. We are excited to have come this far; we can only say, to God be the Glory."

Speaking about what Mzansi should look forward to at this year's edition of the Crown Gospel Music Awards, Mbokazi said they should expect electric performances from the old and new schools of gospel stars.

Zanele Mbokazi speaks about her health

Zanele Mbokazi has been battling lung cancer since her diagnosis earlier this year. The star expressed gratitude for the love, support and prayers she has received since her diagnosis. She said:

"I'm in good spirits and recovering well. We thank all the people who are keeping me in their prayers."

