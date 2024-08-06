Nasty C's baby mama, Sammie Heavens, previewed new music in a viral Instagram clip featuring her son

The video shot and recorded by Nasty C, showcased Sammie's impressive lyrical prowess and unique style, sparking excitement among fans

Social media users praised her talent and eagerly encouraged her to release the song soon

Sammie Heavens is back in her creative bag after taking some time off following the birth of her son. The star had the streets buzzing when she teased new music in a viral clip.

Nasty C’s baby mama, Sammie Heavens, previewed her new song. Image: @sammieheavens and @nastyc_sa

Source: Instagram

Sammie Heavens teases new music

Nasty C's baby mama Sammie Heavens is following in her boo's footsteps. Sammie has always expressed her love for the music industry, and it seems she is finally ready to make her mark.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of one shared a video alongside her son and dropped impressive punchlines, showcasing her lyrical prowess and unique style. The clip had Mzansi thinking she was ready to drop some new music soon. Sammie noted that the now-viral video was shot and recorded by Nasty C. She wrote:

“Shot and directed by @nasty_csa“

Mzansi can't wait for Sammie Heavens to drop new music

Social media users encouraged Sammie to release her music. Many fell in love with her voice and punchlines in the video.

@lindah_majola said:

"You’re so cooool 😍🔥"

@yolly_mac_ commented:

"❤️🙌talent was s.xually transmitted."

@nasty_c_ivyson_ added:

"The Queen is back baby 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️"

@lu_babal0 noted:

"I got milk" is Krazy..😂❤️"

@siziba_claire said:

"Am not holding nobody hostage if you wanna leave just leave 😤🔥🔥 word !!!"

@bad1lazuli wrote:

"Girl, release this before I get in this phone and force you to 😭😭"

@zito__za added:

"It runs in the fam🔥❤️"

