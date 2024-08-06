Nasty C’s Baby Mama Sammie Heavens Seemingly Hints at New Music, SA Amped: “The Queen Is Back”
- Nasty C's baby mama, Sammie Heavens, previewed new music in a viral Instagram clip featuring her son
- The video shot and recorded by Nasty C, showcased Sammie's impressive lyrical prowess and unique style, sparking excitement among fans
- Social media users praised her talent and eagerly encouraged her to release the song soon
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
Sammie Heavens is back in her creative bag after taking some time off following the birth of her son. The star had the streets buzzing when she teased new music in a viral clip.
Sammie Heavens teases new music
Nasty C's baby mama Sammie Heavens is following in her boo's footsteps. Sammie has always expressed her love for the music industry, and it seems she is finally ready to make her mark.
Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of one shared a video alongside her son and dropped impressive punchlines, showcasing her lyrical prowess and unique style. The clip had Mzansi thinking she was ready to drop some new music soon. Sammie noted that the now-viral video was shot and recorded by Nasty C. She wrote:
“Shot and directed by @nasty_csa“
Mzansi can't wait for Sammie Heavens to drop new music
Social media users encouraged Sammie to release her music. Many fell in love with her voice and punchlines in the video.
@lindah_majola said:
"You’re so cooool 😍🔥"
@yolly_mac_ commented:
"❤️🙌talent was s.xually transmitted."
@nasty_c_ivyson_ added:
"The Queen is back baby 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️"
@lu_babal0 noted:
"I got milk" is Krazy..😂❤️"
@siziba_claire said:
"Am not holding nobody hostage if you wanna leave just leave 😤🔥🔥 word !!!"
@bad1lazuli wrote:
"Girl, release this before I get in this phone and force you to 😭😭"
@zito__za added:
"It runs in the fam🔥❤️"
Toya Delazy previews her new bizarre song, SA stunned
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the London-based South African singer left many netizens worried about her because of the latest video circulating on social media.
Weeks after opening up about regretting ever making a song with Cassper Nyovest and singer Toya Delazy, they made it to the trending list on social media.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.