Maglera Doe Boy shared a new music video for his supporters on a special day that he was celebrating

Rapper Maglera Doe Boy was born on 03 August, and he recently marked another trip around the sun in a special way

Maglera Doe Boy took to Instagram to show people the work he did for his latest single, Temple ya Ma-Spinara

Maglera Doe Boy celebrated a special day by treating his fans. The rapper spoiled his fans with a new release, Tempele ya Ma-Spinara.

Maglera Doe Boy celebrated his birthday with a music video for 'Tempele ya Ma-Spinara'. Image: @magleradoeboy

Fans were delighted to see Maglera Doe Boy's work on Tempele ya Ma-Spinara. Maglera Doe Boy's Instagram post to celebrate his birthday was filled with heartwarming comments.

Maglera Doe Boy drops birthday surprise for fans

In a post on Instagram, Maglera Doe Boy shared that it was his 31st birthday and he was celebrating with a music video. He shared the visuals to Tempele ya Ma-Spinara. Watch the video below:

Maglera Doe Boy impresses with video

Fans of Maglera said that the video was a welcome treat. Many wrote sweet birthday wishes for Maglera and applauded his lyricism. Read the comments below:

rippy0703 was delighted:

"I missed this side of you...Reminiscing the good ol' 2 player!"

yohitsdave applauded:

"He really meant it when he said we need Google when he drops a rhyme😂 cheers to more life, Ntwana Ya Makazana."

Rapper l.iabutler said:

"Happy birthday ntate, ngingcwele ngawe and thank you for having me on this song."

dexcy_flash wrote:

"Happy vultures day don-Glera!"

telehovah commented:

"Guess we’re eating way too much, I’m getting rich."

unojuly added:

"Happy birthday Tata!"

nangu_envy was grateful:

"Happy birthday bhuda tk, ngiyabonga mfethu."

