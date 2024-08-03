Maglera Doe Boy Gifts Fans on His Birthday, Rapper Drops Surprise Video for ‘Tempele Ya Ma-Spinara’
- Maglera Doe Boy shared a new music video for his supporters on a special day that he was celebrating
- Rapper Maglera Doe Boy was born on 03 August, and he recently marked another trip around the sun in a special way
- Maglera Doe Boy took to Instagram to show people the work he did for his latest single, Temple ya Ma-Spinara
Maglera Doe Boy celebrated a special day by treating his fans. The rapper spoiled his fans with a new release, Tempele ya Ma-Spinara.
Fans were delighted to see Maglera Doe Boy's work on Tempele ya Ma-Spinara. Maglera Doe Boy's Instagram post to celebrate his birthday was filled with heartwarming comments.
Maglera Doe Boy drops birthday surprise for fans
In a post on Instagram, Maglera Doe Boy shared that it was his 31st birthday and he was celebrating with a music video. He shared the visuals to Tempele ya Ma-Spinara. Watch the video below:
Maglera Doe Boy impresses with video
Fans of Maglera said that the video was a welcome treat. Many wrote sweet birthday wishes for Maglera and applauded his lyricism. Read the comments below:
rippy0703 was delighted:
"I missed this side of you...Reminiscing the good ol' 2 player!"
yohitsdave applauded:
"He really meant it when he said we need Google when he drops a rhyme😂 cheers to more life, Ntwana Ya Makazana."
Rapper l.iabutler said:
"Happy birthday ntate, ngingcwele ngawe and thank you for having me on this song."
dexcy_flash wrote:
"Happy vultures day don-Glera!"
telehovah commented:
"Guess we’re eating way too much, I’m getting rich."
unojuly added:
"Happy birthday Tata!"
nangu_envy was grateful:
"Happy birthday bhuda tk, ngiyabonga mfethu."
SA ladies thirst over Maglera's legs
Briefly News previously reported that South African women seemingly couldn't get enough of musician Maglera Doe Boy's legs. The star's timeline was filled with naughty comments from fans who couldn't get enough of the post.
Social media users are leaving interesting comments on Maglera Doe Boy's post. The rapper headed to his X page to share one of his recent pictures and videos. Fans noticed his legs and noted that they looked good.
Some ladies even hinted that he knew that Maglera was a Sotho man. The upcoming rapper's followers also asked if they could touch his legs when they meet him.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Human-Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za