Maglera Doe Boy's recent social media post featuring his legs has sparked a frenzy among fans

Social media users flooded his timeline with cheeky comments, with some even suggesting they'd like to see him in heels

The viral post prompted playful remarks about Maglera being Sotho, with followers expressing a desire to touch his legs when they meet him

South African women seemingly couldn't get enough of musician Maglera Doe Boy's legs. The star's timeline was filled with naughty comments from fans who couldn't get enough of the post.

Maglera Doe Boy’s saucy legs left Mzansi ladies talking. Image: @magleradoeboy

Source: Instagram

Maglera Doe Boy flaunts his legs in viral pictures

Social media users are leaving interesting comments on Maglera Doe Boy's post. The rapper headed to his X page to share one of his recent pictures and videos. Fans noticed his legs and noted that they looked good.

Some ladies even hinted that he knew that Maglera was a Sotho man. The upcoming rapper's followers also asked if they could touch his legs when they meet him. He wrote:

"Carvela Ke Heel ya mauti."

Take a look at the post below.

Fans can't get enough of Maglera's legs

Social media users shared hilarious reactions to Maglera's post. Surprisingly, many found the rapper's legs attractive. Others even suggested that they wish to see him rocking heels.

@Rochelle__Meyer said:

"Maglera’s legs in heels? Would EAT "

@ka_nuggets noted:

"No but his legs are gorgeous "

@Thunjanaa added:

"Maglera's legs just tell me his sothobo khaetseli bahae "

@BenjaminWokhard commented:

"Can I touch your legs when I see you bro?"

@_Ryeal wrote:

"Thank you for bringing it back. We up."

