Tyla is gearing up to release her upcoming debut album and hosted some local stars for a listening session

Among the celebs was Klerksdorp crooner, Maglera Doe Boy who posed beside the Water hitmaker for some photos

Mzansi ladies are going crazy and gushing over the rapper's legs

Tyla and Maglera Doe Boy shared several photos at the singer's album listening session. Images: Tyllaaaaaaa, MagleraDoeBoy

Tyla recently hosted a listening session for her upcoming self-titled debut album. Among the stars in attendance was Maglera Doe Boy who rocked the party in Fabiani and even posed for several photos with the star of the moment. Ladies are going gaga over the Klerksdorp rapper, more so his gorgeous legs.

Tyla and Maglera Doe Boy pose for photos

Ahead of the release of her upcoming album, TYLA, the singer dropped a slew of singles to give fans a taste of what she's been working on.

Among the songs is the chart-topping Truth or Dare, as well as On and On which she recently performed at the Colors Studios.

The singer hosted several stars and media personalities at her album listening session. Klerksdorp spitter, Maglera Doe Boy was among the who's who and even got Tyla to pose for several photos.

In a video shared by SAHIPHOPFEEDs, the pair struck some poses where Tyla seemingly shooed MDB from touching her, to which he humbly obliged - sassy!

Mzansi ladies fawn over Maglera Doe Boy

Something about Maglera Doe Boy's hood appeal has ladies ready to risk it all, and they couldn't contain themselves when they saw the rapper's gorgeous legs:

Rene_Bogoshi said:

"He has such amazing legs my goodness!"

ItsAthee_ wrote:

"Tyla’s body is perfect. Maglera’s legs are beautiful."

dineonono posted:

"He has such nice legs!"

boniswaaaa was in awe:

"Those are some beautiful legs!"

monthe_lone said:

"AH AH, guys look at Maglera! Any day honestly."

Tyla critiques American accents

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Tyla's interview with American radio host, Big Boy where the singer critiqued American accents.

When asked if Americans have accents, Tyla enthusiastically responded yes, saying American accents are heavy:

"Yoh, yes! Y'all speak heavy heavy. You have a very strong accent, all of y'all. You guys sound like a movie, like I'm watching a movie now."

Source: Briefly News