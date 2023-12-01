South African-born superstar Tyla roasted the Americans unapologetically for their accent

She was on a radio interview when she was asked about her tone, and her answer was one for the books

Netizens beamed with pride after hearing her response, especially after comparing her to Thuso Mbedu

Johannesburg-born international singer Tyla left South Africans beaming with pride after she gracefully put some Americans in their place, subtly dissing their accent when they asked about hers.

Tyla kept her coloured tone going and dissed the American accent during a live video interview. Images: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Tyla has been trending the past few days after having some race and culture debates with the Americans, with some refusing to call her a coloured.

Tyla shares her opinions on the American accent in radio interview

She was recorded speaking live in a radio interview when she humorously told her hosts that they sounded like a movie and that their accent was heavy when they asked about hers.

The video was posted by Twitter (X app) user @ThisIsColbert, and he captioned it:

"Tyla speaks on American accent: 'You guys have a very heavy accent, you sound like I'm watching a movie'. Tyla & Thuso Mbedu accent sparks debate, most drag actress for FAKING American accent while singer kept it local."

Check out the video below:

Netizens stan Tyla's proudly South African accent

Netizens were proud to hear Tyla continuing with her coloured accent despite being criticised in the US. Here are the comments below:

@Ndake_nkj said:

"It's the constant 'yoh' for me, proudly!"

@g4swater was sold:

"I'm gonna start to listen to her music now. She's so real, I wish these SAns who wanna be American learn from her."

@terrorpk1 imagined:

"Tyla sounds like a cool and funny person to be around."

@Nala_Denga agreed:

"Tyla is so loveable and free, she is so herself."

@lungelo_malindi predicted:

"Sounds like she's gonna be such a good troll as she grows older."

@rogue_A_gent was convinced:

"The singer will not appear in American movies."

Source: Briefly News