Comedian Mpho 'Popps' Modikoane humorously depicted SA prison life in a new skit. Images: @MphoPopps

With all the drama of South African prisons of late, comedian Mpho 'Popps' Modikoane thought it fair to serve up some hilarity with a wild prison skit.

And what a treat it proved to be!

The gagster put the F in funny when he posted a skit featuring several cast members to X on Thursday, 25 July.

Mpho Popps throws prison shade

He captioned it:

"South African prisons are nice … until lord Pieter Groenewald finds out."

It has been gaining traction ever since for its punctuated humour and relevance to recent events.

A video of a Zimbabwean inmate, surrounded by his cellmates, did the rounds on 17 July after the prisoner boasted about how comfortable he and the others found life behind bars, telling the haters off.

It went viral on social media.

Days later, a raid seemingly took place at the correctional centre as prison officials undertook to confiscate contraband.

A second widely publicised raid happened at Sun City prison in Soweto, Johannesburg, on Wednesday, 24 July, resulting in officials netting drugs, dangerous weapons and electronic devices, including a PlayStation.

Modikoane seems to imitate the inmate. Putting on an accent, he likewise talks big about the good things on offer at the jail.

He says:

"Mdala, haha! To all the haters, to all the haters. Hehehehe, what's gonna happen to us? We've got WiFi in here, haha. We're eating food here! Checkers Sixty60 delivers in here, hahaha!

"Mdala, we've got electricity. No more prepaid. Free, free, heh! On my birthday, I ate cake, and not the food kind, haha! When last did you have a bubble bath? I had a bubble bath..."

Soft prison life

In the skit, Modikoane pauses as new characters are introduced — Musa Khawula, who roams around the prison targeting a fellow inmate using a butter knife, and a returning Thabo Bester, recaptured after orchestrating an escape.

He references studying while incarcerated, mimicking the inmate from the viral prison clip.

Meanwhile, Bester's character, with a natural affinity for expensive clothes, laments wearing a cheap Ackermans jacket and re-escapes through a hole in the wall.

The skit culminates with Correctional Services Minister Pieter Groenewald visiting the facility and interrogating the prisoners.

SA reacts to funny skit

Mzansi's social media had a solid laugh and a cackle as the clip racked up over 345,000 hits within six hours of posting.

Briefly News looks at the hilarious reactions to it.

@DJFreshSA commented:

"Someone take that shank from Tsitsi."

@DaddyFlexy said:

"Haha, this is hilarious. Big up to your production team."

@Iamyanga_pro offered:

"Hahaha. New sheriff in town."

Source: Briefly News