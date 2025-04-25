Veteran South African actor John Kani opened up about Chadwick Boseman in a touching video on CNN

Legendary South African actor John Kani left netizens in their feelings after speaking about the late American actor Chadwick Boseman. Boseman passed away in August 2020 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

Kani and Boseman starred in the highly successful Marvel Cinematic Universe film Black Panther as King T'Chaka and T'Challa, respectively.

John Kani speaks on Chadwick Boseman

During an interview with CNN's Larry Madowo at the Klein Theatre in Washington, DC, in the United States, John Kani recounted how they came to use isiXhosa in one of the moview.

In a video shared by Madowo on X on Friday, 25 April, he explained that while shooting a scene in Captain America: Civil War, Kani asked director Ryan Coogler why his character, King T’Chaka and Boseman’s, T’Challa were speaking in English instead of an African language, since both were from Wakanda.

When asked by the Language Advisor what he would say, Kani spoke in Xhosa, to which Boseman responded in perfect Xhosa, saying:

“Ngiyaxholisa Baba (I’m sorry Baba).”

Surprised, Kani asked him where he’d learnt the language. Boseman said he picked it up when he shot a movie in Cape Town.

“He said, ‘I did a movie in Cape Town and when working with the Black crew in Cape Town, which are predominantly Xhosa, they taught me a few lines where every time I’m saying, ‘I’m sorry I did that’, they say, ‘No Ngiyaxolisa’, So I learned,” Kani recounted.

John Kani praised Chadwick Boseman for his professionalism and confirmed that he never complained or let anyone know he was unwell while filming.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to John Kani's interview

The clip left netizens feeling emotional. Several remarked how they miss Chadwick Boseman and gave John Kani his flowers. Here are some of the reactions:

@I_lovethesmoke said:

“There are some interviews that three minutes are not enough, but you don't want to watch the whole thing because it gets emotions out of you.”

@POTENTIALJUROR pleaded:

“Please don't tug on my emotions this morning.”

@illicituse replied:

“Man, this made me tear up. I miss Chadwick like he was a family member. He had so much talent and we lost him to soon.”

@diana_nancy said:

“@LarryMadowo Thank you always for this segment. The feelings in this one were raw 😢It was such an incredible interview 💪🏾👏🏾”

@AgdnanA revealed:

“I’m legit crying.”

John Kani discussed Chadwick Boseman in a CNN interview. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images, Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Atandwa Kani joins Marvel Cinematic Universe

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that John Kani's biological son Atandwa Kani also joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Interestingly, Atandwa Kani voiced an alternate T'Chaka or Black Panther in the What If...? Season 2 episode What If... Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes?

