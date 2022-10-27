Thuso Mbedu took to social media to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who played T'Challa in the first Black Panther film

Shortly after Boseman's death, a sequel to the famous film was announced, but he's unfortunately not in it

The Woman King actress paid tribute with a photo of Chadwick and Letitia Wright striking the Wakanda Forever pose, as it is assumed she will take over from him

Thuso Mbedu paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman when the first premiere of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' took place recently. Image: Kevin Mazur and Jon Kopaloff

Thuso Mbedu couldn't let the premiere of the new Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever go by without mentioning Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick Boseman, who played T'Challa in the first Black Panther film, died before the sequel was released.

Taking to Twitter, The Woman King actress shared a collage of Chadwick and Letitia Wright, who plays T'Challa's sister Shuri. They are both making the iconic Wakanda Forever sign in the photos.

Thuso Mbedu shared the following photo on Twitter:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast honours Chadwick Boseman

According to Variety, Chadwick Boseman's absence from the premiere on 26 October 2022 was felt strongly by the other Black Panther actors. Letitia Wright, who plays T'Challa's sister Shuri and is expected to play the lead in the sequel, expressed her burden by saying:

“I’ve seen some member’s of Chad’s team. When we lock eyes, we know how this feels. We have to take a step away. I see my aunt locking my eyes with me, she’s very proud. I have to take a step away… It’s emotional. We’re trying to hold it together.”

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios CEO Kevin Feige discussed Chadwick's impact on the film and his admiration for his efforts.

“More importantly, he did it at such a young age, such a body of work, that it will last forever. Generation after generation after generation will get to feel his presence.”

Connie Chiume ate her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere look

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa's very own Connie Chiume looked regal at the world premiere of Black Panther Wakanda Forever. Scalo Designer dressed the actress, looking elegant and statuesque in her gold and beaded dress.

The event took place last night at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and the purple carpet, representing the royal dynasty of Wakanda, was graced by industry A-listers who came to see the long-awaited sequel.

The Gomora star reprised her role in the Marvel movie, and fans are keen to see how the story will unfold following the actor who played King T'Challa, Chadwick Boseman passed, away.

