The third season of Blood and Water will be released in the upcoming month of November, and Mzansi fans are excited

In preparation, peeps mentioned that they'll be binge-watching old seasons to remind themselves of what happened in the show

Netizens were also crushing on the stunning Mzansi cast they have grown to love over the years

Netflix releases a new trailer for the third season of 'Blood and Water'. Image: @gail_mabalane, @khosingema @natasha_thahane and @amaqamata

Source: Instagram

Mzansi is getting ready for teenage angst and thriller in the upcoming third season of Netflix hit show Blood and Water. The streaming platform announced the new season coming out on 25 November with a nail-biting trailer.

Fans of the acclaimed show that's based on a true story took to social media to express their joy. The show left viewers with a cliffhanger in September 2021, and Mzansi is geared to pick up where the drama was left.

People shared stunning pictures of their favourite actors and actresses from the show and voiced out how the show's plot would develop.

The leading ladies, Gail Mabalane, Khosi Ngema, Natasha Thahane and Ama Qamata, are some of the fans' favourites, and people are looking forward to seeing gorgeous faces bring riveting entertainment in November.

Watch the Netflix trailer below:

Read a few comments from the fans:

@__X5B asked:

"How long are these kids gonna be in high school?"

@sheldon_cameron stated:

"Gail Mabalane is the only reason I want to watch Season 3."

@MikaeylaChetty added:

"Oh god yes, I've missed this drama in my life. ❤️"

@MissMoosah shared:

"I hope this is the last season, you guys can't keep dragging it. Conclude it, you almost lost us in Season 2."

@MichShoxen

"We’re finally going to get Blood and Water! I’m so excited. It’s been too long."

