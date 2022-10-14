South African actress Greteli de Swardt shared some heartwarming news about her growing family

The TV star who plays Reece on Blood and Water will be expecting a bundle of joy in a few months

Greteli got sweet messages of congratulations from peers in the industry, and even Netflix itself chimed in

Greteli de Swardt delighted followers with an announcement that she was carrying a baby. The actress shared the news alongside her husband, Juan De Swardt, and they received a myriad of reactions.

Greteli de Swardt shared an important announcement about her baby, due in April 2023. Image: Instagram /greteli.deswardt

Source: Instagram

Greteli shot to popularity thanks to her role in the popular Blood and Water series. Even Netflix South Africa, the giant streaming platform, had something to say about her heartwarming news.

Greteli de Swardt shares pregnancy news

Greteli, known as Reece on Blood and Water, took to Instagram to share that she is expecting her first child. The actress expressed excitement as she said it was hard to keep it all hush-hush. She wrote:

“This was the hardest secret I've ever had to keep & it feels amazing to finally share it. Thank you for all the love we've already received and everyone already celebrating this little human. We love you.”

Greteli detailed that the baby is due in April 2023, and she found out about her pregnancy four months ago.

Many reacted to the couple's good news. Greteli's colleagues and industry peers flooded the comments with well wishes and congratulatory messages.

Co-actress with Greteli, Cindy Mahlangu, who plays Zama on Blood and Water, wrote:

"Congratulations beautiful."

Afrikaans actress Simone Nortmann commented:

"Jaa Ons is so opgewonde saam met julle! [We are excited for you both]"

Netflix South Africa commented:

"Congratulations @greteli.deswardt, I swear I'm not crying.

TV presenter Melinda Bam was excited and wrote:

Ah! Soveel vreugde in een kiekie! Man oh man! God is só goed! Mag julle oorloop van vreugde en die Vader se seën julle omvou![Ah! So much joy in a snapshot! Man oh man! God is sooooo good! May you overflow with joy and the Father’s blessings surround you!]"

jodylynn_taylor commented:

"Baie geluk mooiste @greteli.deswardt [Gongratulations beautiful]"

@cayla.kingston wrote:

"NO WAY - baie baie geluk Grets, jy gaan die beste mamma wees @greteli.deswardt."[Congratulations Crets, you are going to be the best mom]"

