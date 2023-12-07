Actress Khanyi Mbau proudly announced on social media that her daughter, Khanukani, has completed high school

Despite past criticism for her daughter living alone, Khanyi expressed immense pride in Khanz's achievement

The Young, Famous & African star emphasised her dedication to celebrating her loved ones' milestones, showcasing her role as a committed and proud mother

Khanyi Mbau is a proud mother. The Young, Famous & African star recently revealed that her daughter has reached the Matric.

Khanyi Mbau celebrated her daughter Khanz's major milestone. Image: @mbaureloaded and @k_mbau2

Source: Instagram

Khanyi Mbau celebrates daughter Khanz's milestone

We all know Khanyi Mbau loves celebrating her loved ones' milestones, big or small. The talented actress recently celebrated her daughter Khanukani's success with a heartwarming post on social media.

Taking to her Instagram stories, The Wife actress shared a picture alongside her teenage daughter and announced that she had reached matric. She wrote:

"Officially a Matric mom."

Khanyi Mbau celebrated her daughter Khanz reaching Matric on her Instagram stories. Image: @mbaureloaded/Instagram stories

Source: Instagram

Khanyi Mbau proud of Khanz's success

The star takes her role as a mother seriously despite the backlash she faced in the past. Khanyi was previously blasted when she revealed that her daughter lived alone during an episode of the Netflix reality television show Young, Famous & African.

Many said Khanz was too young to be staying alone, but the Dubai-based star said she is going to stick to her parenting style despite the backlash.

In another post, the proud mama thanked her daughter for keeping her promise. She added that her baby girl has one last push. She said:

"So proud of you angel, you kept your word!!! One last push… Here we go!!!!!”

