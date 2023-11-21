The Queen of Bling, Khanyi Mbau, made sure to serve her boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga accordingly

She took him to an unnamed beach resort for his 31st birthday, treating him to unimaginable luxury

Social media users couldn't believe the romance they witnessed on the couples' Instagram stories, wishing Kudzi all the best

Envying socialite Khanyi Mbali and her rich boo Kudzai Mushonga is pointless because she placed their bar insanely high that ordinary South Africans won't reach in their lifetime!

Khanyi Mbau spoiled her boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga, with a luxurious birthday at an unnamed resort. Images: @mbaureloaded

She spoiled the man who always showers her with spoils, like on her 38th birthday, for his 31st birthday.

Khanyi Mbau spoils Kudzai for his 31st birthday

The actress took her lover to an unnamed resort where they had their hotel room nestled at the edge of the ocean. They teased their vacation on their Instagram stories.

Khayi eventually posted one picture kissing her boo on her timeline and captioned it:

"Happy New Year baby. May all your wishes come true and to many more returns!"

Kudzai responded to her post and said:

"Thank you so much baby. You made me very happy. You made this day very special for me. ️didn’t expect it at all."

Check out her cute post below:

Instagrammers envy Kudzai's birthday vacation

Khanyi's followers gushed over the romantic gesture and said:

ngoanamahlole said:

"Well done Khanyi. Happy birthday to the love of your life. Mad love for you both!"

malapanetawana prayed:

"Your Father God, Mother Africa and your Ancestors love you girl... keep praying."

aida_north wished:

"Awwww happy birthday my brother-in-law I wish you all the best in life."

gugubirds added:

"Happy birthday Mr K, wish you a long life and prosperity open doors and riches. Enjoy your day to the fullest, please. Allow @mbaureloaded to spoil you, today she must cook Sadza and murivo unedovi."

ngcobo.pamela said:

"Happy birthday Sbari weKhantri! Enjoy your special guys."

