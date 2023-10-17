South African actress Khanyi Mbau celebrated her 38th birthday in Dubai, sharing her extravagant festivities on social media

She received a lavish birthday treatment from her Zimbabwean boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga, arriving at an island in Dubai and showcasing the luxurious gifts she received

Social media users, including celebrities like Connie Ferguson and DJ Zinhle, congratulated and praised her on her special day

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Khanyi Mbau was treated like the queen she is on her 38th birthday. The Dubai-based South African actress gave fans a glimpse of her birthday festivities on social media.

Khanyi Mbau posted content from her lavish birthday celebrations. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Khanyi Mbau celebrates 38th birthday like a queen

We all know Khanyi Mbau is the uncontested queen of bling. Fans were expecting to see the bling and expensive gifts on the star's birthday. It is safe to say she did not disappoint as she shared details of how she celebrated the day.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Young, Famous & African star posted a short video detailing how she was pampered and spoiled rotten by her Zimbabwean boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga.

The viral video shows The Wife actress arriving at an island in Dubai and getting the princess treatment she deserves. She also shared a glimpse of some of the birthday spoils she received. She wrote:

"Thank you all for my birthday wishes and messages I truly felt loved. @nadinemerabi loved my birthday dress thank you. To my love @k_iam_47, my birthday was magical and what I wanted. Thank you for making everything and beyond. Thank you for being here, yesterday, today and in this moment. I love you. ❤️"

Mzansi celebrates Khanyi Mbau on her birthday

Social media users have been waiting patiently for Khanyi Mbau's birthday content. Many celebrated their fav on her special day.

@connie_ferguson said:

"@mbaureloaded - Happy belated beautiful! Glad you had a special time. You look AMAZING!"

@k_iam_47 wrote:

"Welcome❤️❤️I love you, my beautiful baby. May everyday be your birthday"

@djzinhle added:

"You’re incredible. Hope you had a stunning birthday."

@mam.i_27 noted:

"Dear Lord when? Am I a spoon in your hand because I defined belong to the kitchen"

@dasani_coco commented:

"The original Chipi, Head of the Department of Steelworks. Happy birthday Goddess "

Khanyi Mbau and Zimbabwean bae Kudzai Mushonga leave fans in their feels after professing love to each other

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Mushonga are the current 'IT' couple in the Mzansi entertainment industry. The stars have been serving soft life and relationship goals on their timelines since they got back together.

Social media has allowed us to get front-row seats in our favourite celebrities' private lives, including their relationships. One of Mzansi's most popular stars Khanyi Mbau is in love and can't hide it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News