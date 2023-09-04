Khanyi Mbau and her boo Kudzai Mushonga recently painted timelines red with sweet messages for each other

The Young, Famous & African star took to her Instagram to share a cute video alongside a heartwarming caption

Khanyi Mbau thanked Kudzie for sticking with her even when their relationship was on the rocks

Khanyi Mbau and her businessman boo Kudzai Mushonga are head over heels in love with each other, and they can't hide it.

Khanyi Mbau shows love to Kudzie with sweet post

There's no denying that Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Mushonga are Mzansi's new 'IT' couple. The pair, who have had their fair share of relationship drama, have stood with each other, showing Mzansi that love really conquers all.

The talented South African actress and reality television star recently painted her Instagram timeline red with a heartfelt post for her man. She thanked him for choosing to stick with her and for making her life fun. The caption read:

"Who would’ve thought… Baby thanks for making this journey with me.. you're making this realm fun. To think we chose all this before birth… crazy! Thank you for sticking to your soul contract. #kingofpentacles @k_iam_47."

Kudzai responded with a sweet caption that also had the couple's followers swooning. He wrote:

"Special moments with BabyRedHeart. ❤️❤️❤️I Iove you."

Khanyi Mbau's fans react to her sweet post

Social media users are here for Khanyi and Kudzie's sweet love. Many said seeing the couple loving and appreciating each other has inspired them to look for love.

@Therealsibo_18 said:

"You deserve every good thing. Live life to the brim❤️You look gorgeous by the way."

@Floraossaya wrote:

"And so it is. Divine couple of Pentacles! We love that."

@Moratiwamontjane added:

"How my heart chakra just lit up."

@M.biana commented:

"God is good all the time my Queen."

@Nashy_kumkanikazi noted:

"You deserve all of that love Queen and even more. Umuhle Mamma."

