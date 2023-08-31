Kabza De Small stunned his followers including industry friends when he shared sweet pictures alongside his mother

The amapiano hitmaker's lovely mother rocked her blue church uniform while he wore a blue suit and white sneakers

Social media users, including stars like Nandi Madida, Lady Du and Sjava reacted to the mother-and-son duo

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Kabza De Small is among the many Mzansi celebrities who love keeping their private lives away from social media.

Kabza De Small shared rare pictures of his mother on social media. Image: @kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

Kabza De Small shares rare pictures of his mom

Social media has become a place where fans get to experience their favourite celebrities' private lives through their post. Kabza De Small is among the few stars who have mastered the art of privacy by sharing less about his family and private life.

The amapiano king recently stunned his followers when he shared rare pictures of his mother in her stunning church uniform on Instagram. Like any proud son, Kabza, whose real name is Kabelo Motha thanked his mom for everything in the post's caption. He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Thank you, mama."

Mzansi celebs react to Kabza De Small's post

The star's fans and industry colleagues including, Young Stunna, Cici and Lady Du shared heartwarming comments on his timeline.

@ladydu_sa wrote:

"Haaaaaaaaa ❤️❤️"

@nandi_madida commented:

"Beautiful ❤️"

@mawhoo said:

"Siyambonga umama otherwise ngabe asiwenzi lama hit."

@youngstunna_rsa noted:

"Ma’greeza gave us a real king. ❤️"

@ciciworldwide said:

"Seteng sediba”

@sjava_atm responded with a crown and heart emojis.

Nadia Nakai touched by her mom’s sweet message during Previdar Magazine interview with Relebogile Mabotja

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Nadia Nakai was left in her feelings after her mother shared a sweet message during her Previdar magazine interview with Relebogile Mabotja. The Dangerous rapper is the cover girl for the LGBTQ+ online magazine, which she celebrated with her friends and family.

Nadia has been through a lot recently, with her boyfriend's assassination, AKA Forbes, taking a toll on her. Netizens have also dragged her for mourning the Mass Country rapper and hanging out with his baby mama DJ Zinhle and daughter Kairo Forbes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News