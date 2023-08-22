Kelly Khumalo has finally given her fans and followers the content they signed up for by sharing a cute video of her youngest daughter Luna

The star has remained mum about the details about her baby daddy despite fans suspecting its Mthokozisi Yende

Reacting to the short clip on the star's timeline, some social media users said they saw some similarities between Luna and her father

Kelly Khumalo has been sharing more content with her youngest daughter and Mzansi is here for it. The controversial singer who is reportedly dating Mthokozisi Yende posted a short clip of baby Luna on her page.

Kelly Khumalo shared a sweet video of her daughter Luna. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Kelly Khumalo shares short video of third baby

Kelly Khumalo might trend for all the wrong reasons, but one thing her fans love about her is she is a great mother to her three babies.

The star shares Christian with Uyajola 9/9 presenter Jub Jub, Thingo with the late footballer Senzo Meyiwa and baby Luna whose father is allegedly retired footballer Mthokozisi Yende.

Taking to her Instagram timeline recently, the Empini hitmaker posted a short video of her baby, and fans couldn't keep calm. Many loved that the singer is sharing more content about her adorable little one.

Kelly Khumalo gives SA baby fever

Kelly Khumalo's baby content has left many thinking twice about having babies. Social media users said baby Luna is the cutest and doting mom Kelly, is doing an amazing job.

@philz_wasembo said:

"I wonder if baby girl looks like you because the other 2,mamenemene those ones ❤️"

@ayanda_dikinyeka wrote:

"Intombazana ndze na,my baby m that aunt from the album launch Kelly ❤️❤️"

@its_noni.niseg commented:

"Oe she looks like dad❤️"

@sure_teey added:

"You are such a good mom Kelly, I look up to you ❤️"

@creationsfloss said:

"I can't believe you have such a little babey❤️❤️she's so precious ☺️and you're an amazing mother."

