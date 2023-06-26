Kelly Khumalo has remained quiet about the identity of her third baby daddy but her fans have concluded that it's retired footballer Mthokozisi Yende

The two have been rumoured to be dating after the Empini singer's pregnancy announcement earlier this year

New pictures shared by both stars on their respective social media pages had peeps suggesting they were together for a family outing with Kelly's children

Kelly Khumalo's love life has been a topic of discussion on social media after welcoming her third baby.

Kelly Khumalo and Mthokozisi Yende have sparked dating rumours with their recent pictures. Image: @kellykhumaloza and @mthokozosi_yende10

Source: Instagram

The star had the streets buzzing when she revealed that she was pregnant with her third baby, months after speculation on social media.

Kelly Khumalo and Mthokozisi Yende spark dating rumours after spending day together

It's been weeks since Kelly Khumalo welcomed her baby girl. According to News24, the talented singer confirmed the arrival of her bundle o joy by sharing snaps on her Instagram page.

However, fans have been concerned about Khumalo's baby daddy since she never posted anything about him. Popular Twitter page, @MDNews recently noted that eagle-eyed fans concluded that the singer and her rumoured baby daddy Mthokozosi Yende were recently spotted out and about this past weekend.

Although the two never confirmed they were together, social media investigators concluded they were together after scrutinising the pictures the stars posted on their respective pages.

Kelly Khumalo and Mthokozisi Yende's pictures leave Mzansi divided

As expected, social media users had much to say after the pictures went viral. Some lauded Kelly Khumalo for moving on after the ordeal she had been through. Others cautioned Yende about dating the Bazokhuluma singer.

@DR_CEO_ said:

"He clearly doesn’t VALUE himself enough, why on earth would he date NOMARUSSIA?"

@Lacosta747 wrote:

"Now we know why Chiefs is not winning."

@thaboreagan added:

"They have been dating since 2019."

Kelly Khumalo and Senzo Meyiwa: Zimbabwean prophet reportedly reveals the "truth" about soccer star's death

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the Senzo Meyiwa trial has been hard to solve, and people who want justice for him are becoming frustrated.

According to intaRez, Meyiwa's fans have resorted to other ways of finding his killers. The news publication said a fan named Asanda Nomeni took to Facebook to seek answers from Zimbabwean prophet Mellontik Orasi.

Source: Briefly News