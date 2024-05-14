The South African gospel star Fikile Mlomo is now able to walk again after her health complications

Earlier this year, Fikile Mlomo revealed that she had been wheelchair-bound for three mouths

A video of the singer walking out of the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital in Durban was shared on social media

South African gospel singer Fikile Mlomo has opened up about her health complications on her Facebook page and is now out of the hospital after months.

Gospel singer Fikile Mlomo can walk again

Social media has been buzzing with concern and questions regarding gospel singer Fikile Mlomo's health struggles and their importance.

According to the news and gossip page MDNews, the star is now able to walk again after she revealed in March 2024 that she had lost mobility and had been wheelchair-bound for three months.

After the singer sought donations for her spinal cord surgery, the gossip page shared on their Twitter (X) page a video of Fikile walking as she was discharged on Monday, 13 May 2024, from the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital in Durban.

The post reads:

"The 42-year-old from Lindelani, north of Durban had a successful surgery on her spinal cord on Friday, 3 February and she posted a video of herself walking out of hospital."

See the post below:

Netizens are happy that Fikile can walk again

Many netizens were happy that Fikile got her mobility back after being wheelchair-bound for a long time:

@Asa_Sigoxo wrote:

"God is good, happy for her."

@prow_II said:

"That’s great news."

@TandekaD_SA commented:

"Glory be to God. I am so happy for her. She deserves a happy life after all she's been through."

@tshepoyabadimo0 commented:

"God is Amazing. I love this for her."

@Derhodah16871 responded:

"The Almighty is truly magnificent."

@Gugule2_MaJobe shared:

"Wow, she had us worried. God is good."

