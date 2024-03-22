Gospel singer Fikile Mlomo had health complications that led her to be wheelchair-bound

The star shared her live video on Facebook in the hospital, talking about her health complications and saying that she won't give up

The star continued to say that she would keep going to gigs and continue singing

Gospel singer Fikile Mlomo's health complications led her to lose her mobility. Image: @mlomofikile

South African gospel singer Fikile Mlomo has opened up about her health complications on her Facebook page recently.

Fikile Mlomo's health complications leave her wheelchair-bound

Social media has been buzzing with concern as the gospel star Fikile Mlomo opened up about her health complications that have led her to be wheelchair-bound.

This was after the news of the passing of Kenny Makweng saddened Mzansi and the gospel industry. Mlomo posted a live video on her Facebook page talking about her losing her mobility and sharing that she is strong and will never give up.

She said:

"With whatever is happening, please know I am very strong. When you see me looking this good it's because I do not want to accept the situation. It happened but I will not accept it. I did not get into any accident. I'm using a walker and wheelchair to go around. People mustn't be shocked and think I am acting.

"I will never stop singing, no matter how hard the devil tries. He will not defeat me. This is nothing to me, I will still go to the gigs."

The star also shared that she and the doctors are still trying to understand how she lost her mobility, as she cannot walk anymore. Mlomo further mentioned that this has put everything in her life at a standstill since she has been hospitalised.

Watch the video below:

