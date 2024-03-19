Fiesta Black, known for her hit song Xigubu, is making a comeback in the music industry after a break due to depression

The star who caused a buzz when she accused Thembi Seete of stealing her song said she has learnt her lesson

Despite her past struggles, Fiesta Black has secured a role as an afternoon drive-time show host on Energy FM in Limpopo, viewing her experiences as a learning curve

South African singer Thandi Nakampe Mokgoankgoa popularly known by her stage name Fiesta Black is reviving her career in the music and entertainment industry after taking a long break to deal with depression.

Fiesta Black bounces back into the limelight

According to ZiMoja, Fiesta Black is making her mark in the industry with a gig as an afternoon drive-time show host on the popular commercial radio station, Energy FM in Limpopo. Fiesta's show took a knock when she made some damning allegations against Thembi Seete. She accused the star of stealing her song Thuntsha Lerole.

Speaking about her fall, the media personality said she believes the experience was a learning curve and will approach life differently from now onwards. She said:

"I thought I knew it all. I had arrived but little did I know that being a drama queen doesn't pay the bills."

Fiesta Black on battling depression

The star also revealed that she resorted to drinking too much alcohol when things were not working well for her. She said working her way out of that period was not easy. She added:

"It was no longer drinking for fun. I fell deep into alcoholism because I was depressed, It took me time to work my way out of that."

