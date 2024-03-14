One young lady took to social media and shared an image of her home without fancy interior design

One woman took to her Facebook account and shared her humble beginnings in a one-room apartment.

A young lady unveiled her living space in a Facebook group chat and online users were inspired.

A young lady showed off her humble home

Shę Sin Nēr posted a picture of her house on a Facebook group called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen. Shę Sin Nēr's home consists of a little stove, which was placed on the floor, a cupboard, a mattress, and a suitcase, which was placed in the corner of her room. Her shoes were neatly packed.

Although the young lady does not have a huge house with fancy types of furniture and interior design or top-tier decorators, she said in her caption that she finds peace in her home.

"We all start somewhere, right.? This is where I find peace."

Take a look at the woman's home below:

Inside the young lady's home.

Online users showered the woman love

The post attracted over 48K likes and many comments. Online users flocked to her comments to send heartfelt messages to the young lady.

Portia Shabangu WakwaMtshali encouraged the young by saying:

"This is actually a great start. You will appreciate everything you are going to get while you are on the journey of building."

Nimo Helen Songstress said:

"Keep going."

Stephanie Guzman added:

"Yes, we do! Anything is always what you make it and how you see it! Blessings."

Beaty Joan shared:

"This is where I started this year in January when my husband kicked me out of his house with my two girls, but I thank God he stood with me...atleast we are now somewhere."

