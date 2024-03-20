A woman who was in an abusive relationship took a step and chose her sanity and peace

The lady took to Facebook and shared that she rented a one-room that she has since been working to improve

The online community reacted to her story, with many encouraging her never to give up

A lady left an abusive relationship and rented her own space. Images: @Phuti P Sedibana

Source: Facebook

One woman who was in an abusive relationship decided to call it quits and start a life of her own.

Phuti P Sedibana took to a Facebook group called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen to post snippets of her new beginnings.

The lady said she stopped living with her ex-partner and moved to a rented place. The pictures she posted on the group showed how her one room looked when she arrived in November 2023. There were black plastic bags with her stuff.

It was untidy and cluttered. The woman also shared how the space looked three months later. She captured her neatly made bed and neat kitchen, with essentials like a fridge, microwave, and stove.

Lady moves into new space after an abusive relationship

See the Facebook photos below:

Social media users congratulate the woman

The online users were touched by the woman's story, encouraging her to keep going and make her space look beautiful.

@Tobi Ebuka said:

"That's a brave move ."

@Dee Mathebula encouraged:

"The hardest step is making the decision that enough is enough and moving. May you find joy, peace and happiness moving forward. Also stay safe. Most abusers can’t take rejection. Well done ❤️."

@Sncengy Londy Gumede congratulated:

"You must be proud of yourself ❤️❤️ leadership."

@Cynthia Mulwa applauded:

"Congratulations baby girl, never fear to start again this time lord will be with you."

Woman makes one room look stunning

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young woman who impressed Mzansi with her one-room.

A South African woman, Vimbai Mai Hazel Masondo, posted her home on the Make You're Bedroom Beautiful With Thembi's Linen Facebook page. The images show a neatly made bed with matching cushions, throws and a headboard. Another part of the room features a neat kitchenette with cupboards, a fridge and a microwave.

Source: Briefly News