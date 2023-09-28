A 20-year-old South African woman has transformed her one-room house into a cosy home with the little she has

She has added her own personal touches to the space, such as a neatly made bed, a small kitchenette area, and a lounge with a lovely couch and curtains

Netizens were impressed by her home-making efforts and shared their opinions and advice on her post

Despite having limited resources, a young South African woman has inspired many people with her creativity and determination to turn her small one-room house into a cosy home.

20-year-old woman uses the little she has to transform one-room home

The 20-year-old woman, who goes by the name of Naomi Page on social media, shared photos of her one-room transformation on the Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen Facebook page.

The images show her humble abode, which features a neatly made bed, a small kitchenette area and a lounge with a lovely couch and curtains.

Naomi has been slowly but surely adding her personal touches to the space. In her post, Naomi explained that she was 20 years old and asked for advice on improving the home's interior.

Mzansi impressed by young woman's home

Netizens were impressed by the young woman's home-making efforts and shared their opinions and advice on her post.

Nqobile Dlamini said:

"For your age, usebenzile, I am proud of you. l wish you success in life."

Basudha Modak commented:

"If any of my kids achieve that at 20, as a mom I will be blessed."

Sindie Dippenaar replied:

"As you get older, you're taste will change. Keep this photo, and when you change your room colour and décor, you take another photo. Every time you do this, you look back at where you started and see how your taste changed over the years."

Nonkululeko Victoria Maphanga said:

"It's so neat. Well done. Please clean the red polish from the table and wardrobe. See what you can use be, 'Mbali Nhlapho' and get artificial flowers for your table. If you have money buy an extra unit for the Tupperware and get more house decor items, check PEP Home you might love something."

Ashanty Galote commented:

"Remove the two bricks under your bed is not good for your health. Put the kitchen unit and fridge on the same site and make sure your wardrobe face your bed and squeeze your couch next to head bed."

