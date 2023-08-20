One lady in the Gauteng province’s stunning bedroom has left many people in awe of her style

Despite the place being humble in nature, the effort that was put into the furniture matching the overall interior décor was enough to give the space a homely feel

Many people who saw the photo the sis posted online were quick to compliment the colours utilised, as well as the overall cleanliness of the room

An innovative woman in Gauteng has posted a picture of her neatly decorated bedroom online.

Nono Lechy is a woman in Gauteng who is making the most of her bedroom and has amazing interior décor taste. Image: Nono Lechy.

Source: Facebook

Despite the space being humble and smaller in size, the effort that was put into the interior decorating style was clear to see, with a red theme prevailing throughout.

Lady with lovely bedroom leaves people inspired

Nono Lechy is proof that one does not need to have an exorbitant home to take pride in their residence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The creative lady shared her picture on a public, online group where people often exchange ideas about interior design, bedding, and the overall décor within a home.

Her post on ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s linen’ was captioned:

“My bedroom.”

Mzansi netizens react to Gauteng woman’s bedroom

Nono received many compliments and interior design tips in the post she shared.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Khanyi Ngobeni said:

“Love everything. We have similar bedding.”

Musanga Whitney compared her place to a B&B:

“Looks like an Airbnb. It's beautiful.”

Cynthia Sim wrote:

“Nice and clean. Please cover your room with boards so that it will be warm.”

Thandeka Ngubentsha offered a useful tip regarding the arrangement of the place:

“Put the couch by the foot end of the bed so it can give your bedroom space for a washing basket and wardrobe.”

Mother of 1 shows off keys and stunning home, over 120 netizens wish her well for the achievement

Meanwhile, in another inspiring home-related story, Briefly News wrote about a mommy who impressed people after posting photos of her new home on social media.

The beautiful sis proudly held the key to her crib and thanked God for her wonderful accomplishment. Many people left sweet messages on the post and expressed how much they loved the space.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News