Miss SA, Ndavi Nokeri has left netizens wowed after posting snaps as she enjoyed what looked like a delicious lemon meringue cake and coffee

The 24-year-old shared the pictures on Instagram, with her beautiful smile captivating many people

Instagram peeps were once again struck by how beautiful she was, with others noting that they wished they could munch down on some cake as well

Miss SA 2022, Ndavi Nokeri captivated online audiences when she posted pictures as she enjoyed delicious cake and coffee.

Ndavi Nokeri captivated peeps with her smile after posting photos as she enjoyed cake and coffee. Image: Ndavi Nokeri.

Source: Instagram

The beauty queen and her beautiful smile had many people in awe, with her Instagram picture garnering a lot of love.

Photos of Miss SA, Ndavi Nokeri impress peeps

The young woman has such a unique sense of style and has won over the hearts of South Africans since she was victorious at the Miss SA contest in August 2022.

Ndavi’s post was captioned:

“Cake and coffee anyone?”

Here is the post:

Netizens loved the pretty pictures Ndavi Nokeri posted online

Many social media users could not get enough of the 24-year-old’s lovely smile and impeccable style and did not hesitate to compliment her beauty.

Here are some of the top reactions, as compiled by Briefly News:

Matthewkwilliams wrote:

“The most beautiful of them all.”

Lexleodrsmile, her dentist did not seem to like the fact that she was having sweet goodies so soon after visiting him and joked:

“I don’t believe you! This was right after!”

Thefitinfluencer was craving the cake:

“Nope, I’m on a bulking diet. But it sure looks good.”

carlrichards_sambo shared kind words:

“Flawless as always.”

Zozibini Tunzi announces she’ll attend miss universe Philippines 2023 coronation night, wows peeps

Meanwhile, in a related story, Briefly News previously wrote about Zozibini Tunzi, who never fails to inspire people across the globe with her boss babe moves.

She truly is a busy and inspiring woman. The former beauty queen posted on Instagram about attending the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Coronation Night in May.

Zozibini left many people wowed as they flooded her post with complimentary messages and well wishes.

Source: Briefly News