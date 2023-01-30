Miss SA 2022, Ndavi Nokeri shared the most gorgeous-looking snaps of herself wearing a pink outfit

The 24-year-old said she was still in birthday mode, with her lovely look wowing many South Africans

Social media users complimented the Limpopo beauty queen and left her the sweetest messages online

Ndavi Nokeri, Miss SA 2022 dazzled social media users with her latest pretty in pink look, with the 24-year-old still in birthday mode.

January has been a big month for the young woman, with the Limpopo-born babe making it to the top 16 of the Miss Universe contest.

Five days ago, on 25 January, Ndavi celebrated her birthday and is still enjoying every moment of her birth month.

The stunner captioned her Instagram post:

“Still celebrating the new chapter.”

Here is the post:

Miss SA 2022 wowed peeps with her pink outfit

Insta peeps complimented Ndavi on her ravishing look, with others wishing her a happy belated birthday.

Briefly News compiled some top reactions:

spicy.caramel.ww said:

“Pretty in pink.”

worldwide4beauty added:

“Happy birthday, queen.”

immacully93 wrote:

“Blonde is definitely your colour.”

the_incarnated_avatar left her a sweet message:

“I live for this chapter.”

Muhlariruth noted:

“Nice outfit, our queen.”

Behindthefabrictv remarked:

“We see you.”

Natasjasibanda complimented her:

“Ndavi is such a cutie.”

Missesfandom reacted:

“Real-life barbie.”

Cydnyallison commented:

“Beautiful, Miss South Africa.”

_n.naomi enthused:

“Most gorgeous girl.”

Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri promises to continue making Mzansi proud and posted a glam pic showing off a pretty smile

Meanwhile, Briefly News also wrote about Miss SA, Ndavi, Nokeri, who recently posted a pic and vowed to continue representing the Ubuntu of Mzansi.

The beauty queen has been the talk of the town since winning the Miss SA pageant in August 2022, with the 24-year-old making big moves already.

Despite not winning the Miss Universe competition, South Africans continue to support their queen and showed her support after she made it to the top 16 of the contest.

With her love of education, this beauty queen is an inspiration to many young women and girls around Mzansi.

