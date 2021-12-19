Who is Jesseca Dupart? Age, children, spouse, height, career, profiles, worth

For many women and men, Kaleidoscope Hair Products are some of the best hair products and have changed their lives for the better. The company's success has been attributed to the able leadership of its founder and CEO Jesseca Dupart.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Judy showing off her hair. Photo: @darealbbjudy

Source: Instagram

Jesseca Dupart is an American entrepreneur and the founder of Kaleidoscope Hair Products. Her career aside, she is a mother to three children. Here's her fascinating biography.

Jesseca Dupart's profiles

Full name: Jesseca "Judy" Faye Dupart

Jesseca "Judy" Faye Dupart Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 12th of February 1982

12th of February 1982 Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

New Orleans, Louisiana, United States Jesseca Dupart's age : 39 years (As of 2021)

: 39 years (As of 2021) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Jesseca Dupart's height: 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres)

5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Father: Anthony Dupart

Anthony Dupart Mother: Evelyn

Evelyn Sibllings: Jesse Jr. Dupart, Damon Sr. Dupart, and Jheri Dupart

Jesse Jr. Dupart, Damon Sr. Dupart, and Jheri Dupart Marital status: Engaged

Engaged Spouse: Shawntae Harris (Da Brat)

Shawntae Harris (Da Brat) Jesseca Dupart's children: Byron Jr., Jay and Deja.

Byron Jr., Jay and Deja. Occupation: Entrepreneur, influencer

Entrepreneur, influencer Jesseca Dupart's net worth: $5 million

$5 million Jesseca Dupart's Instagram account: @darealbbjudy

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Jesseca Dupart's biography

How old is Jesseca Dupart? She was born on the 12th of February 1982 in New Orleans, Louisiana, the United States, to Evelyn and Anthony Dupart. This means as of 2021, she is 39 years old. Her star sign is Aquarius, and she is African American.

She went to Warren Easton Charter High School. Because of her outspokenness, Jesseca got put out of a couple of schools before landing at a public school with one of the best cosmetology programs in New Orleans.

On Jesseca's first day, drug police raided the school with drug-sniffing dogs and made multiple arrests. Unfortunately, it wasn't the last time that Jesseca would be exposed to police raids or drug dealers while attending school.

Career

Kaleidoscope hair products. Photo: @darealbbjudy

Source: Instagram

What does Jesseca Dupart do for a living? Judy is the founder of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, owner of non-profit KaleidoKares, an influencer with 2 million followers on Instagram and the star and executive producer of WETV show Brat Loves Judy. She is also a real estate investor, mentor, teacher, author and speaker of God's truth.

Judy has been doing hair for as long as she can remember. As a kid, she graduated from styling her father's hair to styling her little friends on the block to being the go-to girl for trendy, unique styles.

Despite this natural talent, things weren't easy for Judy. She was sneaking her friends into her house and doing hair for free in her bedroom. Meanwhile, her parents wanted her to be a lawyer or a doctor and preferred their daughter focus on her studies instead of styles.

With perseverance, Judy was able to graduate in 2000 and secure her cosmetology license in 2001. After obtaining her license Judy's hustle went into overdrive. She did hair out of her home and had a constant stream of clients knocking on her door at all hours of the day and night looking for Jesseca's creative touch.

She was the queen of the big, tall, spritz moulded styles that were hot back then. Jesseca was in her element, and she loved creating new and unique styles and exploring colour.

After a while, Judy became the co-owner of a salon. She was focused on her work and took clients on Sundays, Mondays and holidays when most stylists would never. This allowed her to charge a premium price and stack her coins. During this time, she took an interest in social media and developed her online persona, Judy. Her goal was to be known as the best for hair period, not just in NOLA.

In 2014, she launched her line: Kaleidoscope Hair Products, and the company has since grossed millions of dollars.

Is Jesseca Dupart married?

Judy and rapper Dabrat spending some quality time together. Photo: @darealbbjudy

Source: Instagram

Who is Jesseca Dupart engaged to? The American entrepreneur is not married. She is, however, romantically linked to Shawntae Harris, better known by her stage name, Da Brat, an American rapper. Jesseca Dupart and Da Brat have been together since 2020, and they are currently engaged.

Jesseca Dupart's kids

Judy became a teen mom three times and got put out of the comfort of her parents' home. She welcomed her three children at the young age of 15, 17 and 19. She revealed to Beauty Independent that she had miscarried twins between 17 and 19.

It was difficult because of the workload it required. I transferred from that school to the cosmetology school. When I got pregnant with the twins before I miscarried, my mom put me out because she felt like she couldn't keep supporting me. Ultimately, getting put out made me the strong independent person that I am today, so I'm thankful she did that.

Jesseca Dupart's son is Byron Jr. Her other two children are Jay and Deja.

Is Jesseca Dupart a millionaire?

Judy has made a fortune from her career as an entrepreneur. She is currently worth about $5 million.

Where does Jesseca Dupart live?

Jesseca Dupart's house is located in Atlanta, Georgia, where she lives with her fiance, Da Brat.

Jesseca Dupart is the literal definition of rags to riches. But, she has always had a vision filled with big ideas, and she was ready to strike out on her own. Her goal with Kaleidoscope is to continue to grow and expand the brand and how she uses God's gifts to help others on their health growth journey and in their life period.

READ ALSO: Who is Juliana Carlos? Age, husband, job, apology, Instagram, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently brought to light details about Juliana Carlos. She is a celebrated American model, businesswoman, social media influencer, and fashion enthusiast in Miami, Florida.

She gained media attention in February 2021 after she got into an altercation with NBA star Lebron James during a match. So who is she?

Source: Briefly.co.za