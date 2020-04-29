Jabulani Ngcobo, popularly known as Mr Cashflow, is a South African entrepreneur, author, and motivational speaker. He is the CEO and founder of Cashflow properties, a forex trading investment company. He became one of Durban's youngest self-made millionaires at the age of 27. How well do you know him? Herein is all to know about him.

Jabulani is a South African entrepreneur. Photo: @cashflowngcobo

Source: Instagram

Mr Cashflow's journey to success has not been a walk in the park. He had to work hard and smart to get to where he is today. However, he has been embroiled in several fraud accusations, which has landed him on the wrong side of the law a couple of times. Where is he today? What is his net worth in 2021?

Jabulani Ngcobo's profile summary and bio

Full name: Jabulani Ngcobo Ndlovu

Jabulani Ngcobo Ndlovu Other names: Mr Cashflow

Mr Cashflow Date of birth: 30th May 1985

30th May 1985 Jabulani Ngcobo's age: 36 years in 2021

36 years in 2021 Birth sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: KwaDabeka, Durban, South Africa

KwaDabeka, Durban, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Gender: Male

Male Sexuality: Straight

Straight Marital status: Engaged as of 2021

Engaged as of 2021 Fiancé: Tumi Links

Tumi Links Jabulani Ngcobo's children: Three, including Letho, Luwigy and Amara

Three, including Letho, Luwigy and Amara Education: Langa High School in Clermont

Langa High School in Clermont Profession: Businessman, author, motivational speaker

Businessman, author, motivational speaker Known for: Being a self-proclaimed millionaire and having a flashy lifestyle

Being a self-proclaimed millionaire and having a flashy lifestyle Criminal status: Convicted

Convicted Jabulani Cashflow Ngcobo's Instagram: @cashflowngcobo

@cashflowngcobo Twitter:

How old is Jabulani Ngcobo?

The South African forex trader was born on 29th May 1985 in KwaDabeka, Durban, South Africa and is 36 years old in 2021. Little is known about his early life and family, but he once revealed through an Instagram post that his parents passed away. His grandma passed away in September 2021 and he has a sister called Mpumehmeh.

Jabulani Ngcobo's wife and children

Mr Cashflow prosed to Tumi Links in April 2021 and paid lobola in May 2021. Photo: @cashflowngcobo

Source: Instagram

The forex trader proposed to his longtime partner, social media influencer Tumi Links, in April 2021. He held an extravagant all-white engagement party at the Four Seasons Hotel in Johannesburg. In attendance were several A-list guests, including Connie Ferguson, Ayanda Ncwane, Sophia Ndaba, and Shauwn Mkhize.

The controversial businessman paid lobola in May 2021 in an intimate traditional ceremony held in Potchefstroom. Cashflow Ngcobo and Tumi Links have been in an on-off relationship for more than four years. The couple is raising three children: Amara, Letho and Luwigy.

Jabulani Ngcobo's career

Jabulani Cashflow Ngcobo has done different things to make a living. He once worked at Toyota for a period of not more than eight months. In 2016, he established a debt collection company before venturing into a stock market-related business.

Jabulani launched his brand Cashflow Pro in 2009, which was re-branded from Smart FX Pro. The company is aimed at empowering individuals to become forex traders by offering trading courses. But at the moment, due to controversies about his business, Cash flow Pro X appears to be inactive.

Cashflow Ngcobo has also been involved in other types of businesses, motivational speaking, and stock exchange lectures. He has held seminars in different areas and towns across South Africa and has even been in other countries, including Botswana.

Ngcobo is also a best-selling author. In 2018, he published a book titled Cashflow Naked, and it talks about how he became a successful trader. The book also offers financial tips to people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Jabulani is considered one of the most successful traders in South Africa. Photo: @cashflowngcobo

Source: Instagram

Fraud accusations and sentencing

Cashflow is doing well for forex entrepreneurs, but this has landed him in several legal problems, and he is often seen as a scammer. In 2018, an Angolan entrepreneur Francis Boole accused the trader of conning him R100,000 in a forex deal that went sour.

In 2019, he and Mzabalazo Welcome Dlamini were accused of several counts of fraud and contravening section 7 (1) of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services (FAIS) Act. The two were found guilty and sentenced to six years imprisonment.

Jabulani Ngcobo's net worth in 2021

The self-proclaimed millionaire often flaunts his flashy lifestyle on social media. Photo: @cashflowngcobo

Source: Instagram

The controversial businessman is known for leading a lavish lifestyle that he often shares on his social media. He drives several high-end cars and lives in a luxurious mansion. How much is Jabulani Ngcobo worth? The trader is a self-proclaimed millionaire, although his exact net worth is not known.

Jabulani Ngcobo is indeed a hardworking man, and his fortune is self-earned. Despite being involved in several legal problems due to his way of earning, his personal life seems to be in a much better place. He is engaged to a beautiful lady and is raising gorgeous children.

